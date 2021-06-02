New Theater Opens in Beijing's Shunyi District With YIMENG MOUNTAIN RANGE

A new theater has opened in Beijing's Shunyi district last month, Global Times reports.

The national opera Yimeng Mountain Range was performed on Sunday at the newly launched Shunyi Grand Theater to mark its opening as well as the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The theater will be a new "cultural center" in the district, which will provide visitors with performances such as plays, operas and concerts. It will become the district's most comprehensive performance venue.

Additionally, the 993-seat theater plans to present art festivals and cultural events that will bring in local tourism and cultural development of the district.

