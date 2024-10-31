Hong Kong Films @ Tokyo 2024 is Now at Tokyo International Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hong Kong Films @ Tokyo 2024 is now at TIFFCOM through 1 November during the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF).

The debut Hong Kong Pavilion aims to showcase the dynamism of Hong Kong film industry, while a series of events, including seminars, a master class and the Hong Kong Night, will enable industry professionals to connect, exchange ideas and forge partnerships with international filmmakers.

Sponsored by the Hong Kong Film Development Council, the Hong Kong Pavilion will bring together leading film distribution and production companies from Hong Kong, promoting the latest productions and exploring potential business opportunities. These companies, include A Really Happy Film (HK), Cappu Films, Edko Films, Emperor Motion Pictures, Golden Scene, MakerVille, Media Entertainment, Entertaining Power, Media Asia, mm2 Hong Kong, HKIFF Industry and Metason.

Two public seminars will be held for industry professionals and film enthusiasts to share insights. Producer Stanley Kwan, Director Daishi Matsunaga and screenwriter Jun Li of All the Things We Have Done Wrong will engage in a discussion with 38.83 producer Shunsuke Koga and director-screenwriter Vincci Cheuk to share their insights and challenges in co-production. These two Hong Kong-Japanese co-productions have received accolades from the Hong Kong-Asian Film Collaboration Funding Scheme, which aims to facilitate exchange and mutual learning through film collaboration.

In another seminar, "Martial Arts on the Silver Screen: Past, Present, and Future", two renowned martial arts masters Sammo Hung from Hong Kong and Kurata Yasuaki from Japan, together with renowned Japanese choreographer and director Tanigaki Kenji will delve into the evolution of martial arts cinema. They will also explore how innovative technology complement traditional martial arts in modern action films, unlocking more creative possibilities.

Mr Hung will also give a master class, during which he will share his decades-long experiences and journey as an actor, action choreographer and director.

Hong Kong films are enjoying a strong presence at TIFF. Papa, directed by Philip Yung and starring Sean Lau and Jo Koo, has been shortlisted for Competition and will have its world premiere during the Festival.

Other notable selections from Hong Kong include The Last Dance, directed by Anselm Chan, which explores the issues of life and death, co-starring two generations of film comedians Dayo Wong and Michael Hui. The film has been selected for the World Focus section.

Montages of a Modern Motherhood, directed, written and produced by Oliver Chan Siu-kuen, which has been selected for the Women's Empowerment section. The film, starring Hedwig Tam and Lo Chun Yip, tells the story of modern challenges of motherhood.

Competing in the Asian Future section, Valley of the Shadow of Death is a feature film directed by emerging directors Jeffrey Lam Sen and Antonio Tam, starring Anthony Perry Wong, Louisa So and George Au.

Action film Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, directed by Soi Cheang and starring Louis Koo, Sammo Hung and Raymond Lam, which has garnered attention at multiple international film festivals, has been selected for the Gala Selection section.

Leading Hong Kong actor Tony Leung will serve as Jury President of the International Competition at TIFF. Other jury members include renowned Hong Kong filmmaker Johnnie To, alongside filmmakers and actors from around the world.

You can view exhibitor and event details at https://hkservices.hktdc.com/tc/s/Tokyo-International-Film-Festival-1024-TIFFCOM

