Hong Kong Dance Company Wins Five Awards at Hong Kong Dance Awards 2022

Hong Kong Dance Company and Freespace's impressive work "Nine Songs" won two awards, "Outstanding Large-Scale Venue Dance Production" and "Outstanding Ensemble Dance Performance".

Hong Kong Dance Company and Freespace won the Hong Kong Dance Awards "Outstanding Large-Scale Venue Dance Production" for "Nine Songs". This is the first time co-organized by Hong Kong Dance Company and Freespace to perform Lai Haining's work "Nine Songs", which has never faded for 30 years since 1991. The determination, professionalism and talent of the entire production team, the flawless combination of choreography, soundtrack, design and flawless performance, makes an impressive production. Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of "Nine Songs" and the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Dance Company, it was a perfect celebration.

Dancers of the Hong Kong Dance Company received the Hong Kong Dance Awards for "Outstanding Ensemble Dance Performance" for "Nine Songs". A group of dancers from the Hong Kong Dance Company performed this complex and far-reaching work with flamboyant gestures and emotional depth to Chinese dance traditions. This performance combines the unwavering commitment and energy of the entire dance company, and achieves the balance of precise discipline and open indulgence pursued by choreographers, and it is a dance masterpiece.