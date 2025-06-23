HK Phil Concludes Season With Performances Led By Tarmo Peltokoski and Jaap Van Zweden

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hong Kong Philharmonic will conclude its 2024/25 season with performances led by Tarmo Peltokoski and Jaap van Zweden.

HK Phil Music Director Designate Tarmo Peltokoski will return to lead the HK Phil in an orchestral adaptation of Wagner's The Ring – a condensed yet thrilling symphonic adventure, brimming with all the grandeur of the original music dramas. Opening the concert is Saint-Saëns's Carnival of the Animals, brought to life by the incredible Jussen Brothers, the most sought-after piano duo of our time.

In the following week, the Jussen brothers return to perform In Unison, a concerto for two pianos and orchestra composed especially for them by Dutch composer Joey Roukens, with former HK Phil Music Director Jaap van Zweden conducting. The first half of the concert features a recital by the duo performing without orchestra. The programme opens with Mozart's Sonata in D major and Schubert's Fantasie in F minor, both for piano four hands, followed by Hannah Kulenty's VAN…, a tribute to one of the most famous “van”s in the art world – Ludwig van Beethoven.

The HK Phil concludes the season with a grand finale that unites two Musical America luminaries: Augustin Hadelich (2018 Instrumentalist of the Year) and Jaap van Zweden (2012 Conductor of the Year). Celebrated for his captivating tone and passionate interpretations, Hadelich makes a highly anticipated return to the HK Phil stage with Beethoven's Violin Concerto. The concert opens with Wagner's Tannhäuser Overture and culminates in Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, bringing the season to a rousing and triumphant close.

