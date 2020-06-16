HARMAN Professional University Announces Live Workshops

HARMAN Professional Solutions today announced the addition of 10 free Live Workshops available for registration through the Learning Sessions program in conjunction with HARMAN Professional University.

Available workshops, scheduled through the remainder of June, feature lighting or audio experts who have extensive industry knowledge and experience working with various artists including Akon, Aretha Franklin, Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Josh Groban, Logic, OneRepublic, Patti LaBelle, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many others.

The workshops now open for registration include:

June 15-Cable Diagnostics, Soldering Skills and Troubleshooting with Fedj (Jeff) Sylvanus

June 16-Lighting with LED for Television with Robert Grobler

June 17-Improvised Lighting on Tour with Juan Trevino

June 18-The Followspot Operator: An Essential Resource with A.J. Pen

June 19-Lighting Director Skillset: From Clubs to Arenas and Beyond with Sarah Parker

June 22-Pros and Cons in an Educational Lighting Design System with Nina Agelvis

June 23-Life on the Road as an LD: How Not to Burn Out with Sage Paden

June 24-Designing at the Speed of Light with Luther Frank

June 25-When Good Shows Go Bad with John Featherstone

June 30-Installed Line Array Solutions for Sporting Facilities with Rick Kamlet

Over 60 Live Workshops have been conducted since the program's introduction and are now available at HARMAN Professional University's YouTube channel. Workshops include 'Soundcraft Vi1000 Basic Training,' 'The History of Live Sound (Parts 1 and 2)' and 'Touring Life 101: The Nuts and Bolts of Touring.' Many more sessions are in production for release in the coming months, so be sure to visit https://pro.harman.com/lp/learning-sessions to learn more and register early.

