Daejeon Arts Center Delivers Dazzling Displays Using Martin Professional's Industry-Leading Lighting Solutions

Elevating the ambiance in its main theater and treating guests to a world-class performing arts experience, the Daejeon Arts Center hired Hansam System to install a state-of-the-art HARMAN Professional lighting solution that features Martin Professional fixtures.

Opened in October of 2003, the Daejeon Arts Center has a brought a new horizon of culture and arts to the city of Daejeon. Housed in a five-story building across a property size of 100,000 square meters, the center features four premier event and meeting spaces, including the large-scale Art Hall, Ensemble Hall, Conventional Hall as well as outdoor Amphitheater. Beyond hosting a wide range of productions such as theater and opera performances, Daejeon Arts Center also offers a Music Academy and Arts Cultural Program, which are designed to inspire and educate the future generations on performing arts. To enhance the 1,546-seat Art Hall and provide guests and even greater theatrical experience, Hansam System equipped Daejeon Arts Center with a cutting-edge Martin Professional lighting solution that offers dazzling displays.

"The client wanted to replace their existing lamp lighting with energy-efficient LED lighting units. They wanted LED fixtures that produce a balanced light beam from the center to the edge of the stage with a low failure rate, considering the heat generated during operation," said Taehan Kim of Hansam System. "We used the Martin ERA 800 Performance LED fixture because of its exceptional performance, flexibility and price."

Delivering ultra-bright light and captivating visuals, Hansam System installed 16 Martin ERA 800 Performance moving heads across the venue. In addition to featuring a highly efficient, super-bright 800W white LED engine that produces a sharp 6,500K gobo projection with a flat field, the ERA 800 Performance is equipped with 1:8 zoom, electronic dimming and strobe, full CMY color mixing and separate color wheel, variable color temperature control, animation wheel and much more. Altogether, combining unmatched performance with a loaded feature set, these powerful, compact lights provide the Daejeon Arts Center the flexibility to create the perfect look for any act.

"After seeing the ERA 800 Performance during a dance show by Daejeon Metropolitan Dance Company, we were quite impressed," said Hun Chung, Lighting Director at Daejeon Arts Center. "With this installation, we have become the first art center or theater to introduce and operate the ERA 800 Performance in Korea. HARMAN products will undoubtedly help us maintain a standard of excellence across all aspects of our events and deliver superior lighting and ambiance."

"The Daejeon Arts Center is a unique space that has been carefully planned to provide an exceptional theater experience," said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. "We would like to thank our partner Hansam System for selecting Martin solutions, introducing ERA 800 Performance to Korea and redefining lighting in the Arts Center."