Celebrate The HK Phil's 2020/21 Season Finale With Popular Music By Joe Hisaishi, Bizet, Verdi, Berlioz, and Saint-SaÃ«ns

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) and its Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman conclude the orchestra's 2020/21 season on 2 & 3 July 2021 (Fri & Sat) in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall, performing audience favourites by Joe Hisaishi, Bizet, Verdi, Saint-SaÃ«ns and Berlioz. Very limited tickets for two performances!

Opening the concert will be Bizet's Carmen Suite no. 1 - music drawn from one of the most famous operas of all time, Carmen. The story is set in Spain and Bizet's music is full of foot-tapping dances and unforgettable melodies. The music was such a hit that it inspired many other concert works, including the spectacular Carmen Fantasie played on these concerts by young Hong Kong violinist Paloma So, who also performs the wonderful Introduction and Rondo capriccio by Saint-SaÃ«ns.

Also from Carmen, MicaÃ«la's famous aria, Je dis que rien ne m'Ã©pouvante ("I say, nothing frightens me"), will be sung by distinguished Hong Kong soprano Louise Kwong. Kwong additionally will perform Pace, pace mio dio ("Please, please my Lord") from Verdi's opera La forza del destino.

A highlight of the concert will be three selections by Joe Hisaishi, including music from two of his most popular anime scores, Spirited Away and Kiki's Delivery Service, along with the theme from the film Departures, played by Hong Kong cellist Thomas Hung.

As a rousing climax, Lio and the HK Phil will perform Berlioz's Roman Carnival, , the perfect festive work to conclude the orchestra's 2020/21 season and send us away with anticipation for the upcoming 2021/22 season-details to be announced in late July. Stay tuned!

Swire Maestro Series: Lio Kuokman | Season Finale will be presented on 2 & 3 July 2021 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets are HK$$480, $380 and $280 and are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.