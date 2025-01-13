Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Lynn Colbert-Jones - REIMAGINING CABARET - Logan Center for the Arts
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ariel Spires - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexis Roston - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center
Best Dance Production
NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Tommy Ranieri - JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play
E Faye Butler - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center
Best Ensemble
JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bryan Rivera - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Christopher Joyner - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre
Best Musical
JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse
Best New Play Or Musical
DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago
Best Performer In A Musical
Stephanie Mayer - THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Laurie Metcalf - LITTLE BEAR RIDE ROAD - Steppenwolf
Best Play
BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center
Best Production of an Opera
THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Carmen Turner - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zach Smith - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Little Theatre On The Square
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Darby Whitmore - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Dean Papadopoulos - THE MOUSETRAP - Theater of Western Springs
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - RVC Starlight Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
RVC Starlight Theatre
