Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Chicago Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lynn Colbert-Jones - REIMAGINING CABARET - Logan Center for the Arts



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ariel Spires - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chicago Heights Drama Group



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexis Roston - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - RVC Starlight Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tommy Ranieri - JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Play

E Faye Butler - BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center



Best Ensemble

JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryan Rivera - LEGALLY BLONDE - RVC Starlight Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Christopher Joyner - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre



Best Musical

JEKYLL & HYDE - Timber Lake Playhouse



Best New Play Or Musical

DEATH BECOMES HER - Broadway in Chicago



Best Performer In A Musical

Stephanie Mayer - THE PROM - Up and Coming Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Laurie Metcalf - LITTLE BEAR RIDE ROAD - Steppenwolf



Best Play

BEYOND THE DOOR - Beverly Arts Center



Best Production of an Opera

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Goodman Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carmen Turner - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Smith - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Little Theatre On The Square



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Darby Whitmore - THE COLOR PURPLE - RVC Starlight Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dean Papadopoulos - THE MOUSETRAP - Theater of Western Springs



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - RVC Starlight Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

RVC Starlight Theatre



