Windy City Playhouse's SOUTHERN GOTHIC Invites Audience Members To Attend In Costume This October

Windy City Playhouse Artistic Director Amy Rubenstein, together with Goodman Theatre and Greg Schaffert, announced the theater invites guests to attend the October 20, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30 evening performances of the smash immersive hit "Southern Gothic" in 1960s-inspired costume to celebrate Halloween and take the immersive theatrical experience to a whole new level.

During these special select performances, guests will have the opportunity to come dressed in their favorite 1960s era clothing and enter to win a $50 Petterino's gift card and their photo posted in the theater's lobby, with winners chosen by the "Southern Gothic" cast at the end of the show. Whether dressed in full 1960's kitsch, costumed as their favorite 1960s celebrity or even vintage looks from their own closets, guests can immerse themselves even further into the production, creating a unique experience each performance.

The original run of "Southern Gothic garnered six Joseph Jefferson Award nominations including Production (Play - Midsize), Director (David H. Bell) and Scenic Design (Scott Davis).

Set in the 1960s, the production invites audiences to be a "fly on the wall" at a cocktail party in Ashford, Georgia where four couples gather to celebrate a surprise birthday party. As the evening progresses, tensions rise and longtime relationships are tested as the characters soon realize that even best friends keep secrets. Due to the intimate nature of the show, audience size for each performance is limited, giving audiences freedom to roam every room of the home at will, exploring various spaces and eavesdropping on clandestine conversations, providing each audience member their own unique perspective on the evening's proceedings.

"Southern Gothic" is an immersive, plot-driven production with each audience member experiencing various aspects of the party, yet still taking in the arc of the story line. The cast of "Southern Gothic" does not interact with the audience, leaving patrons free to watch the scenes happening around them like an invisible guest, traveling from room to room and sampling period-appropriate cocktails and snacks throughout the duration of the performance. "

Southern Gothic" is written by Leslie Liautaud and directed by David H. Bell, who won a Jeff Award for his direction of the original production, which ran for 606 performances over two years. In addition to Liautaud and Bell, to the creative team for "Southern Gothic" includes Carl Menninger (Dramaturg and Co-Creator), Amy

Rubenstein (Co-Creator) and Scott Davis (Scenic Design).