Visceral Dance Celebrates 10th Anniversary With SPRINGTEN

The performance is Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance.

Mar. 10, 2023  
Visceral Dance Chicago, a nationally and internationally recognized force in contemporary dance, celebrates its 10th anniversary with SPRINGTEN, a presentation of dynamic works that highlight the company's range and power. The one-night-only performance, featuring a world premiere by Founder/Artistic Director Nick Pupillo and audience favorites, takes place Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago.

The program includes three works by Pupillo:

  • An aggressively energetic world premiere with a diverse soundtrack amplifying the dynamic range of each individual dancer and a dramatic cutting-edge light design by David Goodman-Edberg
  • Impetere, Pupillo's first work for the company, in a return to the Harris stage, where it premiered 10 years ago
  • Keep (2018), an intimate and stirring duet with music by Trent Reznur and Sigur Rós

Making its mainstage debut is Name It by Israeli choreographer and Ate9 Dance Company Artistic Director Danielle Agami, with music by Puerto Muerto, Glenn Kotche, Emily Manzo and David Friend, and Elvis Presley.

The program also includes a longtime fan favorite, Marguerite Donlon's Ruff Celts, created for Visceral in 2016 with music by Sam Auinger, De Dannan Luke Kelly, Kíla, Sinead O'Connor, and Claas Willeke that manifests material from the dancers' unique personalities and the choreographer's Irish heritage. Using composed sections of improvisational forms, this high-energy, quirky, and visually stunning work explores the dancers' own voices in relation to tribe and heritage.

Prior to the public performance, Visceral presents excerpts from the SPRINGTEN program to a sold-out matinee audience of Chicago Public Schools students on April 28.




Raue Center For The Arts Recognizes Support of Community Foundation of McHenry County Photo
Raue Center For The Arts Recognizes Support of Community Foundation of McHenry County
Raue Center For The Arts, a non-profit organization, recognizes and thankd the Community Foundation of McHenry County for their generous grant and support. 
Review: ANNIE at Cadillac Palace Photo
Review: ANNIE at Cadillac Palace
What did our critic think of ANNIE at Cadillac Palace? The new national tour of Annie is the current offering at Chicago's Cadillac Palace. Hard to believe Annie has been entertaining audiences since it opened on Broadway in 1977. The book was written by Thomas Meehan with lyrics by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Director Jenn Thompson's recreation is very similar to the original production and why not? She was the original Pepper in the Broadway run starring Andrea McArdle. Ms. Thompson's history with Annie is very apparent in this production. I had forgotten the emotional aspect of this story. The talented ensemble of young actors portraying the orphans is an absolute joy to watch. Their energy is infectious. This production is the national tour debut for each of these young actors. This is also Ellie Rose Pulsifer's (Annie) national tour debut. She fits the role perfectly. Especially touching was her interaction with Daddy Warbucks (Christopher Swan giving a very in depth portrayal) and his assistant Grace Farrell (Julia Nicole Hunter breathtaking). Then there is Miss Hannigan (Stefanie Londino's commanding portrayal spot on), her conman brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily St. Regis (wonderful singing, dancing and comedy by Nick Bernardi and Krista Curry) round out the villains in Annie's life. The story is about Annie trying to find her parents who left her at the orphanage as a baby. Daddy Warbucks enlists the help of President Franklin Roosevelt (Mark Woodward in his national tour debut) to find her parents. Annie runs away where she immediately befriends a dog named Sandy. She also has soup with inhabitants of a Hooverville under the 59th Street Bridge. This wonderful ensemble of adults also portray Oliver Warbucks' employees, other citizens of NYC and the cabinet of FDR. Quick costume changes are also involved!
Congo Square Theatre Hosts Celebration Of Healing - Free Community Events Exploring Health Photo
Congo Square Theatre Hosts 'Celebration Of Healing' - Free Community Events Exploring Healthcare Inequality
Congo Square Theatre Company (Congo Square) has announced the latest iteration of its Celebration of Healing programming initiative, to be held in conjunction with the World Premiere of How Blood Go by Cleveland-based playwright Lisa Langford, presented at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater.
Porchlight Shares 2023 Summer Camp and Sample-A-Camp Dates Photo
Porchlight Shares 2023 Summer Camp and Sample-A-Camp Dates
Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre’s Education Department is proud to announce the return of its Music Theatre Summer Camp, June 26 - August 11, with registration now available for all sessions. Also, Porchlight offers a Sample-A-Camp, Sunday, April 30, for interested campers and parents wanting to learn more about the 2023 Porchlight offerings. 

