Visceral Dance Celebrates 10th Anniversary With SPRINGTEN
The performance is Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance.
Visceral Dance Chicago, a nationally and internationally recognized force in contemporary dance, celebrates its 10th anniversary with SPRINGTEN, a presentation of dynamic works that highlight the company's range and power. The one-night-only performance, featuring a world premiere by Founder/Artistic Director Nick Pupillo and audience favorites, takes place Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph, Chicago.
The program includes three works by Pupillo:
- An aggressively energetic world premiere with a diverse soundtrack amplifying the dynamic range of each individual dancer and a dramatic cutting-edge light design by David Goodman-Edberg
- Impetere, Pupillo's first work for the company, in a return to the Harris stage, where it premiered 10 years ago
- Keep (2018), an intimate and stirring duet with music by Trent Reznur and Sigur Rós
Making its mainstage debut is Name It by Israeli choreographer and Ate9 Dance Company Artistic Director Danielle Agami, with music by Puerto Muerto, Glenn Kotche, Emily Manzo and David Friend, and Elvis Presley.
The program also includes a longtime fan favorite, Marguerite Donlon's Ruff Celts, created for Visceral in 2016 with music by Sam Auinger, De Dannan Luke Kelly, Kíla, Sinead O'Connor, and Claas Willeke that manifests material from the dancers' unique personalities and the choreographer's Irish heritage. Using composed sections of improvisational forms, this high-energy, quirky, and visually stunning work explores the dancers' own voices in relation to tribe and heritage.
Prior to the public performance, Visceral presents excerpts from the SPRINGTEN program to a sold-out matinee audience of Chicago Public Schools students on April 28.