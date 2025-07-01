Video: Watch Songs From ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE... at Marriott Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE... is a vibrant new jukebox musical from Chicago-raised playwright Sandy Rustin (Clue, The Cottage, Mystic Pizza). The production is currently running through August 10. Watch the cast perform songs by Whitney Houston, Madonna, Culture Club, and more!

Set to an electrifying soundtrack of hits from the 1980s, this show delivers a fresh twist on the time-travel tale, promising a fun and relatable experience for audiences of all ages. When Samantha Craig wakes up on the morning of her 45th birthday in her 18-year-old life, she has a golden opportunity to relive her senior year of high school in suburban Chicago, 1989. Armed with the wisdom of her adult self, Samantha can reshape her teenage choices. She can rekindle friendships, reclaim her voice, and maybe even get a second shot at first love.

Inspired by '80s teen-flicks and pop culture (think Sixteen Candles, Back to the Future, Peggy Sue Got Married), this meta, playful musical ultimately returns Samantha to the present where she emerges transformed by her ultimate "do-over" experience. Powered by a score of hits made famous by Madonna, Whitney Houston, Culture Club, Naked Eyes, The Go-Gos, and Tiffany, among many others, ALWAYS SOMETHING THERE... is a nostalgic love letter to the '80s and a celebration of self-discovery, second chances, and the power of music to heal old wounds.

