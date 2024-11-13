Video: Clips From IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at the Mariott Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







All new clips have been released from Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Marriott Theatre. The production runs through December 29. Check out all of the clips in the playlist below!

Directed and choreographed by Linda Fortunato (two-time Jeff Award winner, Artistic Director of Peninsula Players, MarriottTheatre: Charlie Brown, Into the Woods, Married Alive) with Musical Direction by Jeff Award winner Brad Haak, White Christmas is jam packed with dazzling hits like “Blue Skies,” “Count Your Blessings,” “I Love a Piano” and the perennial holiday favorite and title song “White Christmas.” This uplifting classic will be a spectacular celebration of the most magical time of the year for the entire family to enjoy.

White Christmas tells the story of two showbiz buddies Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, formerly old war comrades, who stage a winter pageant to save a struggling Vermont inn owned by their old commanding officer. Along the way, they meet their ideal matches - Betty and Judy Haynes, two talented performing sisters. With dazzling costumes, captivating dance numbers, and an unforgettable score, White Christmas will provide theatergoers a timeless tradition that has been enjoyed for generations!

White Christmas stars Ben Mayne as “Bob Wallace”; Jacquelyne Jones as “Betty Haynes”; Tyler Johnson-Campion as “Phil Davis”; Kelly Felthous as “Judy Haynes”; Rom Barkhordar as “General Waverly”; and Robin R. McGee as “Martha Watson,” alongside Alex Goodrich as “Ralph Sheldrake,” Michael Kingston as “Ezekiel Foster,” David Rossetti as “Mike Nulty,” and Meena Sood as “Susan Waverly” with Time Brickey, Cynthia F. Carter, Christopher Kelley, Kayla Kennedy, Jonathan Kwock, Maya McQueen, Joshua Messmore, Teah Kiang Mirabelli, Nataki Rennie, Olivia O’Sullivan, Savannah Sinclair, Katherine Tabisz, and Ian C. Weber.

The artistic team features Associate Director DeRon S. Williams, Scenic Designer Jeff Kmiec, Costume Designer Sally Dolembo, Wig Designer Miguel Armstrong, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Props Designer Sally Zack, and Intimacy Director Katie Johannigman, with Stage Manager Richard Strimer and Conductor Cameron Tragesser.

Comments