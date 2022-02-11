VIDEO: EVITA Director Marcia Milgrom Discusses Drury Lane Production

Watch as CBS 2 Chicago entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole talks with EVITA director Marcia Milgrom on her latest production, her recent work on Beauty & The Beast At Olney Theater Center and more.

This Tony Award-winning musical features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and was originally directed by Harold Prince. Drury Lane's production of Evita is directed and choreographed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge and runs April 10 - June 14, 2020, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

Evita features Michelle Aravena (Eva), Rodney Ingram (Che), Sean MacLaughlin (Perón), Paul Aguirre (Magaldi), Keila Hamed-Ramos (Mistress), and Nina Poulimas (Little Eva). The ensemble includes Alina Aquino, Clayton Cross, Anna Dreslinski, Kai Edgar, Leon Evans, Alejandro Fonseca, Samantha Gershman, Jeffrey Gorti, Jacqui Graziano, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Taylor Lane, Erica Mancini, Levi Merlo, Jessica Miret-Garcia, Jenna Napolitano, Thomas Ortiz, Emily Ramirez, Gray Randolph, Lisa Revis, Marisa Rivera, Lucas Segovia, Josh Pablo Szabo, Martín Ortiz Tapia, Arik Vega, Nicole Volpe, and Peyton Wilson.

The creative team for Evita includes Jo Ann Daugherty (Music Direction), Jennifer Reese (Scenic Design), Ryan Park (Costume Design), Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Design), Ray Nardelli (Sound Design), Cassy Schillo (Properties Design), Emily Young (Wig Design), Kate Cuellar (Dramaturgy), and Larry Baker (Production Stage Manager).

Based on true events, Evita tells the story of Eva Perón's rags-to-riches life as she goes from poor provincial child to First Lady of Argentina. A champion of the working-class descamisados, she uses popularity and politics to serve her people - and herself. Featuring some of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's most iconic songs, including "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," this musical masterpiece won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The 1996 film adaptation was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning for Best Original Song.

How To Get Tickets

Box Office: 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace

(630) 530-0111, Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000

or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com