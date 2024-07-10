Up and Coming Theatre and Elgin Summer Theatre to Present THE PROM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Up and Coming Theatre and Elgin Summer Theatre will present The Prom.

Performances will take place at 7:30 pm on July 12, 13, 19, 20 and 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 14 and 21st at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL 60120. Tickets are available for $24 each in advance at www.hemmens.org or $30 at the door.

The Prom tells the story of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom. When Emma's story pops up on Twitter, four Broadway performers descend upon her small Indiana town in an earnest, but misguided attempt to fight the injustice. Determined to transform lives and put themselves back in the limelight, the Broadway celebrities muscle in to change the town and give Emma the prom she deserves. The Prom expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

Aaron Gomez is making his UAC Director debut with this year's production of The Prom. "It has been really refreshing and exciting to work with a new company and expand my directing experience."

When discussing the importance of bringing this show to the Elgin community Aaron states, "Being in the LGBTQ+ community myself, this story hits home. Growing up as a gay teen in a small town during the early 00's was rough - I truly relate to Emma. I am honored to be directing and sharing this important story!" Lindsey Weiss, producer, continues, "One of the main themes of the show deals with young people learning about themselves and growing more confident in their personal identities. We are excited to be producing a show that has a clear message of acceptance, love, and tolerance."

The cast features: Stephanie Mayer (Emma), Kayce Drevline (Alyssa), Karrie DeBlauw (Dee Dee), Joseph Giannini (Barry), Mitch Schaeflein (Trent), Lashonna Holloway-Johnson (Angie), Pamela Hart (Mrs.Greene), Daniel Arzola (Principal Hawkins), Matt Dums (Sheldon), Sophie Kaegi (Kaylee), Danye Hennenfent (Shelby), Alejandro Diaz (Kevin), Aron Gomez (Nick) Ensemble: Cadence Lynn Diaz, Olivia Kaye Da Silva, James Faust, Selena Flores, Cathryne Fogarty, Ira Gerard, Faith Hollander, Brenden Infante, Julianna Klecka, Felisa Lascano, Katie Longo, Erica Patricca, Claire Popilek, Emily Rose, Anne Thommes, Abbi Thompson, Julia Willems, Barrett Winston, Kate Yun.

For tickets or more information, visit hemmens.org.

Comments