Trap Door Theatre Unveils 2025â€“2026 Season Featuring U.S. Premiere of GREEN CORRIDORS and More

Trap Door Theatre has announced its 32nd season, featuring a bold lineup of Mainstage and Trap Open productions that spotlight global stories, experimental forms, and provocative new voices.

Mainstage Productions

Green Corridors

Written by Natalka Vorozhbyt

Translated by John Freedman with Natalia Bratus

Directed by Kay Martinovich

Runs January 15 â€“ February 21, 2026

Ukrainian playwright Natalka Vorozhbyt's Green Corridors is a poetic, harrowing journey through a world fractured by war. Using absurdity and black humor, the play offers an urgent meditation on displacement, resistance, and identity. Kay Martinovich directs this deeply human story of survival and the echoes of conflict.

Le Bal

Based on the film by Ettore Scola

Adapted, Devised, and Directed by Stephen Buescher

Runs May 14 â€“ June 20, 2026

Commissioned by Trap Door Theatre, Le Bal is a dialogue-free theatrical experience that captures political and personal transformation through dance, music, and fashion. Adapted and directed by Stephen Buescher with a curated score by Danny Rockett, this sweeping work brings decades of history to life through movement and sound.

SÅ‚awomir Mrozek Play Festival

Curated by Beata Pilch

Runs March 26 â€“ April 19, 2026

A month-long celebration of the biting satire and surrealist wit of renowned Polish playwright SÅ‚awomir Mrozek, curated by Trap Door Artistic Director Beata Pilch.

Trap Open Series

Trap Open supports emerging artists and experimental works through bold new productions.

Ghost Fetus

Written by Suz Evans

Directed by Anna Klos

Runs September 11 â€“ 27, 2025

A ghost seeking revenge. A church caught in contradiction. Two queer teens navigating faith, fear, and desire. Anna Klos directs Suz Evansâ€™s haunting and hilarious new work about belief, identity, and reckoning.

Dutchman

Written by Amiri Baraka

Directed by Keith Surney

Runs October 9 â€“ 25, 2025

Keith Surney directs a revival of Amiri Barakaâ€™s explosive classic about race, power, and sexual politics. Dutchman remains a searing examination of American identity and social expectation.

A Devil Comes to Town

Based on the novel by Paolo Maurensig

Adapted and Directed by Jeremy Ohringer

Runs November 6 â€“ 22, 2025

In a town consumed by literary ambition, a mysterious publisherâ€™s arrival unleashes chaos. Jeremy Ohringer adapts Paolo Maurensigâ€™s chilling fable about vanity, art, and the devilâ€™s favorite game.