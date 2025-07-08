Trap Door Theatre Unveils 2025â€“2026 Season Featuring U.S. Premiere of GREEN CORRIDORS and More

The 32nd season includes Mainstage productions and new works in the Trap Open Series.
Trap Door Theatre has announced its 32nd season, featuring a bold lineup of Mainstage and Trap Open productions that spotlight global stories, experimental forms, and provocative new voices.
Written by Natalka Vorozhbyt
Translated by John Freedman with Natalia Bratus
Directed by Kay Martinovich
Runs January 15 â€“ February 21, 2026
Ukrainian playwright Natalka Vorozhbyt's Green Corridors is a poetic, harrowing journey through a world fractured by war. Using absurdity and black humor, the play offers an urgent meditation on displacement, resistance, and identity. Kay Martinovich directs this deeply human story of survival and the echoes of conflict.
Based on the film by Ettore Scola
Adapted, Devised, and Directed by Stephen Buescher
Runs May 14 â€“ June 20, 2026
Commissioned by Trap Door Theatre, Le Bal is a dialogue-free theatrical experience that captures political and personal transformation through dance, music, and fashion. Adapted and directed by Stephen Buescher with a curated score by Danny Rockett, this sweeping work brings decades of history to life through movement and sound.
Curated by Beata Pilch
Runs March 26 â€“ April 19, 2026
A month-long celebration of the biting satire and surrealist wit of renowned Polish playwright SÅ‚awomir Mrozek, curated by Trap Door Artistic Director Beata Pilch.
Trap Open supports emerging artists and experimental works through bold new productions.
Written by Suz Evans
Directed by Anna Klos
Runs September 11 â€“ 27, 2025
A ghost seeking revenge. A church caught in contradiction. Two queer teens navigating faith, fear, and desire. Anna Klos directs Suz Evansâ€™s haunting and hilarious new work about belief, identity, and reckoning.
Written by Amiri Baraka
Directed by Keith Surney
Runs October 9 â€“ 25, 2025
Keith Surney directs a revival of Amiri Barakaâ€™s explosive classic about race, power, and sexual politics. Dutchman remains a searing examination of American identity and social expectation.
Based on the novel by Paolo Maurensig
Adapted and Directed by Jeremy Ohringer
Runs November 6 â€“ 22, 2025
In a town consumed by literary ambition, a mysterious publisherâ€™s arrival unleashes chaos. Jeremy Ohringer adapts Paolo Maurensigâ€™s chilling fable about vanity, art, and the devilâ€™s favorite game.
