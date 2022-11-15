Trap Door Theatre Presents PRINCESS IVONA

Ivona, a woman of few words, is forcibly entangled into the intrigues of a dysfunctional royal court when she becomes Prince Philip's fiancée. Soon, Ivona becomes a royal spoiler revealing to each courtier their vices and blemishes.

Originally from Chicago, Jenny Beacraft returns from Spain to direct this Gombrowicz piece confronting ideas of personal identity, and the failure of existing value systems. Princess Ivona is a meditation on status, cruelty, and desire.

Set Designer: J. Michael Griggs / Lighting Design: Richard Norwood / Costume Design: Rachel Sypniewski / Sound Design: Przemyslaw Bosak / Make-Up Design: Zsófia Ötvös / Graphic Design: Michal Janicki / Dramaturg: Milan Pribisic / Assistant Director: Micah Mabey / Stage Manager: James "Napoleon" Stone / Swings: Emily Nichelson and Joseph Jenkins

Opens: Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 8PM

Closes: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8PM

Runs: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 8PM

Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission.

Admission: $25 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with 2-for-1 Admission on Thursdays

Where: Trap Door Theatre is located at 1655 West Cortland St. Chicago, IL 60622