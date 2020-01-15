Transgressive Theatre-Opera, in Association with Acting Out, Have Announced a Benefit Performance of THE CLINIC

Transgressive Theatre-Opera, in Association with Acting Out, will offer this benefit event at 6:30 PM on Thursday, February 13 at Half Acre Brewery, 2050 W. Balmoral Ave. Everyone involved is donating their talent so a substantial amount of the monies collected from ticket sales and other donations can go directly to an Illinois Clinic for Women, and national organizations working to sustain Women's Healthcare Services.

This is the second offering in Transgressive Theatre Opera's 2019/2020 Season of Sharing.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE HERE: theclinicbenefit.brownpapertickets.com

In times such as these, artists use their art to comment, to protest, and to share resonant stories with their audiences, introducing characters who can make the struggle of "the other" very real and present for them. Using their art as their finest arsenal, artists help their audiences maintain the focus to see each day for the war on humankind that it is and not simply another day in a time of great wrongdoing, and to send them to their phones, emails, wallets, and the organized protests that are still the right of the people of this county.

https://www.willbrumley.com/bio

Brumley's play tells the all-too-relevant story of a Women's Healthcare Clinic that suffers the most catastrophic censure. You will fall in love with these women who will not give up in their quest to provide others with the medical means to exercise their legal rights, carrying you on their journeys to greater passion and fuller self-discovery.

https://www.willbrumley.com/theclinicreadingseries

The Clinic (2019 O'Neill NPC Semi-Finalist) has been made available for free for readings, house parties, and gatherings to raise money for abortion funds and clinics by its author/activist. Events of various scope and outreach are springing up all over the country, bringing awareness to the larger communities and funds to the organizations that answer the need of Women to receive care no matter their social or monetary situation, and make their own decisions about their bodies, with funding and political support.

This is a perfect marriage of art and activism, which in one of the precepts of Chicago's new and vibrant organization, Acting Out.

https://www.actingoutchicago.org/

Acting Out is a new advocacy group which partners with performing arts organizations to choose and program socially and politically relevant performances that attract politically aware and active audiences, both growing the organization's audience base and providing guidance and assistance to ensure that theatre stories for today can be told without fear of a financial loss. The resultant productions give back via the donation of a substantial percentage of the proceeds to organizations that benefit those in need according to the subject matter of the offering.

Transgressive Theatre-Opera first partnered with Acting Out for its concert version of Gian Carlo Menotti's The Medium last August. This wildly successful event raised $3,750 for Immigrant Relief, which was distributed to one local and one national charity.

Tickets for The Clinic Benefit may be purchased here: theclinicbenefit.brownpapertickets.com

There is a tiered scale for those who would like to make an additional donation while purchasing their ticket. This list is on a PER TICKET-basis:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - General Admission for Students and Industry $20

Brittany Mostiller - General Admission $30

Gloria Steinem - General Admission + Donation $50

Cecil Richards - Preferred Seating + Donation $100 (receives 1 free raffle ticket)

Faye Wattleton - Preferred Seating + Donation $150 (receives poster w/cast signatures + 2 free raffle tickets)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg - STAGE SIDE SEATING $200 (receives poster w/cast signatures + 1 guaranteed question at the Talk Back +3 raffle tickets)



If you cannot attend, you can donate directly to TT-O's PayPal account via the button on our website. Please include a notation that the monies are for The Clinic Benefit, and they will not flow into the general budget.

http://www.transgressivetheatre-opera.org/who-are-we.html

For the first time in their history, Transgressive Theatre-Opera will tell a story that, while operatic in scope, sings only from the heart. This is NOT an opera. This is a new play. A story for RIGHT now.

Some of Chicago's finest actors will be reading for us on February 13, including Mary Anne Bowman, KC Karen Hill, Julie Paradise, Joyce Porter, Baker Simmons, Cassie Middlemist, and Wm. Bullion.



TT-O's Producing Artistic Director Aaron Hunt directs, and Caroline Shaul, Acting Out's Executive Director and Board President, Assistant Directs.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You