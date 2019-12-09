Tobacco Factory Theatres Releases Dec 19 - May 20 Schedule

Tobacco Factory Theatres has announced its programme for Dec 19 - May 20, including a brand new in-house production of Edward Albee's electrifying drama, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, a wide-ranging programme of touring theatre and lots of new creative learning opportunities for audiences and communities in Bristol.

The programme at Tobacco Factory Theatres strives to offer unique and unforgettable experiences, founded on a belief in the values of creativity, community, kindness and diversity. There continues to be £10 tickets for 16 - 26 year olds for most shows and tickets starting from £12 are available for everyone from the point of on sale throughout the programme. Multibuy tickets also allow audiences to see more shows across both the Factory and Spielman Theatres and be rewarded with discounts. Artists and Teachers receive discounts on tickets to shows through the free-to-join Artist and Teacher Membership schemes.

The Dec 19 - May 20 season is now on general sale. Read on for more information on the programme for the season, view the brochure online or download it.



DEC 19 - MAY 20 SEASON

SNOW WHITE



TOBACCO FACTORY THEATRES, NEW INTERNATIONAL ENCOUNTER & CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION

Runs until Sun 19 January 2020

This Christmas Tobacco Factory Theatres is thrilled to present an original take on much-loved fairy tale Snow White, created with the fabulous New International Encounter (Beauty and the Beast). Full of music, magic and fun, this festive adventure in the forest will enthral the whole family.

NOISY NATIVITY



KID CARPET

Runs until Sun 05 January 2020

Bristol's Kid Carpet gives the traditional Christmas story a radical remix with big beat songs, live special effects, puppetry and animation. Prepare for the wonkiest Nativity ever!

KIRK VS MING



BAD VS EVIL IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE WARDROBE THEATRE

Runs until Sun 05 January 2020 / PRESS Wed 11 December, 7.15pm

Bad Vs Evil present an exciting, subversive sci-fi/drag/comedy play with laser beams, ill-fitting costumes and false eyelashes. Thought you knew what to expect from your Christmas theatre? Think again...

LIVING SPIT'S SWAN LAKE



THEATRE ORCHARD AND LIVING SPIT

Thu 30 January - Sun 09 February / PRESS Fri 31 January, 8pm

The most famous water-based avian ballet ever performed reaches unimaginable heights with Living Spit and two real-life ballet dancers.

RETURN TO HEAVEN



MARK BRUCE COMPANY

Wed 05 - Sat 08 February / PRESS Wed 05 February, 7.30pm

Multi award-winning Mark Bruce Company (Made in Heaven, Dracula, The Odyssey) returns to Tobacco Factory Theatres with a dark and captivating new production. Dance theatre at its most potent and ambitious.

REVELATIONS



TANGRAM THEATRE COMPANY

Thu 13 - Sun 16 February / PRESS Thu 13 February, 8pm

A few years ago, James's best friends asked for his sperm - to start a family. Revelations is an epic story about faith, foxes, and trying to do the right thing even when it involves taking all your clothes off.

WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?



A TOBACCO FACTORY THEATRES AND WILTSHIRE CREATIVE PRODUCTION

Wed 19 February - Sat 21 March / PRESS Tue 25 February, 7.30pm

David Mercatali (Blue Heart, Dark Vanilla Jungle, Radiant Vermin) returns to Tobacco Factory Theatres to direct Edward Albee's landmark black comedy. By turns brilliantly funny and utterly devastating, you won't want to look away.

BOAR



BEAST HOUSE

Thu 05 - Sat 07 March / PRESS Thu 05 March, 8pm

Lewis Doherty presents BOAR, a one-man fantasy adventure tale. Prepare for arrows to roll and heads to fly in this action-packed comedy of swords, sorcery and swill!

PEOPLE SHOW 137: GOD KNOWS HOW MANY



PEOPLE SHOW

Thu 12 - Sat 14 March / PRESS Thu 12 March, 8pm

Forty years ago, People Show Cabaret toured the world and its four protagonists were dubbed 'the Beatles of performance art'. With the British Library now archiving the first 50 years of this radical company, it surges onwards into another decade.

STORYTELLING AS A SUPERPOWER



CLARE MUIRANN MURPHY

Sun 15 March

In this talk, storyteller Clare Muireann Murphy looks at how the act of telling and listening to stories has changed minds, shifted perspectives and saved lives.

BEST OF BE FESTIVAL



BE FESTIVAL

Thu 26 & Fri 27 March / PRESS Welcome either night, 7.30pm

This year's three favourite touring shows from BE FESTIVAL are an all-female line up of companies from Belgium, Switzerland and Hungary, showcasing storytelling, dance and physical theatre in one exhilarating evening. Co-presented once again with Circomedia.

BADASS BE THY NAME



POLICE COPS

Fri 27 & Sat 28 March / PRESS Fri 27 March, 7.30pm

Award-winning comedy trio Police Cops bring you their brand new 90s inspired comedy blockbuster.

SMILE CLUB



RED LADDER

Fri 03 & Sat 04 April / PRESS Fri 03 April, 8pm

A darkly comic, searingly satirical one-woman show, set in the dystopian world of Smile Club in which a government drive exists to tame and prune unruly women deemed unable to fit into society.

NAVAJOS

TOBACCO FACTORY THEATRES YTM PERFORM COMPANY

Wed 15 & Thu 16 April

Our Young Theatre Makers (YTM) Perform Company present Navajos, an exciting tale of friendship, youthful energy and resistance that asks questions about the role of young people in our current political climate.

AN EVENING WITHOUT KATE BUSH



CORRIE MCGUIRE MANAGEMENT

Thu 30 April - Sun 03 May / PRESS TBC

Performer Sarah-Louise Young reunites with director Russell Lucas to explore the fans and music of one of the most influential voices in British pop culture.

JEEVES AND WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE



THE THEATRE CHIPPING NORTON AND THE BARN THEATRE

Tue 12 - Sat 16 May / PRESS Wed 13 May, 7.30pm

This Olivier award-winning reimagining of the classic P.G. Wodehouse characters sees three actors hurl themselves from role to role as they race to tell the story of Bertie's own farcical adventures.

POLAR EXPOSURE: THE WOMEN'S EURO-ARABIAN NORTH POLE EXPEDITION



ROYAL GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY (WITH IBG) PRESENTS FELICITY ASTON MBE

Tue 21 April / PRESS TBC

An inspirational tale from climate scientist turned explorer, Felicity Aston MBE, about her expedition in 2018 to ski the last degree from the frozen Arctic Ocean to the North Pole with an international team of women from across Europe and the Middle East.

H.P. LOVECAFT: GALLERY OF SCREAMS



NUNKIE THEATRE

Thu 14 - Sun 17 May / PRESS Thu 14 May, 8pm

Robert Lloyd Parry returns to Tobacco Factory Theatres with two tales of terror by H.P. Lovecraft, the American master of 'the Weird tale.'

MAYFEST 2020: OH MOTHER



A RASHDASH AND ROYAL EXCHANGE THEATRE CO-PRODUCTION

Tue 19 - Sat 23 May / PRESS Wed 20 May, 8.30pm

Having a baby is the Most Important Thing you can do. If you have one. If you don't, something else can be the Most Important Thing. RashDash and their mums explore having and becoming mothers.

MAYFEST 2020: SEX EDUCATION



HARRY CLAYTON-WRIGHT

Wed 20 - Sat 23 May / PRESS Wed 20 May, 7pm

One parent refuses to talk about sex. The other buys their child gay porn DVDs. Harry Clayton-Wright delves into his sexual past, live on stage, and explores how we learn about sex and how it shapes our lives.

THE CANARY AND THE CROW



MIDDLE CHILD

Thu 28 - Sat 30 May / PRESS Thu 28 May, 7.30pm

Grime and hip hop-inspired gig theatre about the journey of a working class black kid who's accepted to a prestigious grammar school.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST



TOBACCO FACTORY THEATRES, NEW INTERNATIONAL ENCOUNTER & CAMBRIDGE JUNCTION

Wed 15 July - Sun 02 August / Thu 16 July, 7pm

Beauty and the Beast, the mischievous and music-filled marvel of a show created with New International Encounter, will make a welcome return in the summer of 2020! After playing at Tobacco Factory Theatres in 2017, the show toured to New York and received critical acclaim Off Broadway.

FOR FAMILIES

DRAGONBIRD THEATRE



January - May 2020

DragonBird Theatre is an Early Years theatre company whose homemade sets and props inspire children to create their own theatrical adventure when back at home. They return to Tobacco Factory Theatres in the spring for a new season of performances. For ages 0-5 and their grown-ups.

ARTHUR'S DREAM BOAT

LONG NOSE PUPPETS

Thu 20 - Sat 22 February / PRESS Thu 20 February, 2pm

A magical playful children's show about a little boy who has a dream. With breathtaking puppets so enchanting, that everyone will want to sail away with Arthur in his dream boat! For ages 2+.

I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS



THEATRE ALIBI

Sat 18 & Sun 19 April / PRESS Sat 18 April, 2pm

I Believe in Unicorns is a spellbinding and moving story based on the book by one of our greatest storytellers, Michael Morpurgo. For ages 6+.

COMEDY

Presented by The Comedy Box



MARK THOMAS: 50 Things About Us Fri 24 & Sat 25 January

KIRI PRITCHARD-MCLEAN: Empathy, Pains Sat 11 April

SIMON BRODKIN: 100% Simon Brodkin Thu 23 April

TOM STADE: You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet Sat 25 April

MATT FORDE: Brexit Pursued By A Bear Thu 30 April

Presented by Chuckle Busters



OLGA KOCH: If / Then Sun 2 February

Grace Campbell: Why I'm Never Going Into Politics Sun 01 March

MATT WINNING: It's The End Of The World As We Know It Sun 08 March

RACHEL FAIRBURN: The People's Princess Fri 17 April

LAURA LEXX: Knee Jerk Sat 18 April

HOSTED SHOWS

Tobacco Factory Theatres continues to present its regular Hosted Shows - productions and events from emerging artists and local community, education and amateur groups.

THE ACTORS' WORKSHOP: COLLEGE FOUNDATION COURSE SHOWCASE Sun 24 May

BOOMSATSUMA FOUNDATION YEAR IN ACTING PRESENTS WOYZECK Thu 28 - Sat 30 May

UNIVERSITY CENTRE WESTON PRESENTS TAKING FLIGHT Mon 01 & Tue 02 June

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

BSL interpreted performances

This season the following productions will have a BSL interpreted performance:

Snow White Fri 13 December 7pm

Relaxed Performances

Tobacco Factory Theatres regularly offers relaxed performances; specially adapted performances to create an even more welcoming atmosphere for those with additional needs and their families. This season the following productions will have a relaxed performance:

Noisy Nativity Fri 27 December 2pm & 4pm

Snow White Wed 08 January 6pm & Thu 09 January 12pm

GET INVOLVED PROGRAMME



tobaccofactorytheatres.com/project/get-involved/

More information on all Get Involved activities can be found on the website and includes: Young Theatre Makers and YTM Filwood, Holiday activities and Emerging Producers for young people; the Factory Singers Choir and Facilitator Training for adults; and Explore Workshops, Bespoke Workshops and Teacher Membership for schools.





ARTIST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME



tobaccofactorytheatres.com/project/artists-and-companies/

Artist development opportunities can be found in the Artists and Companies section of the website and include Artist Residencies, Prototype scratch nights and the Artist Membership Scheme.





