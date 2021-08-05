Tickets to Go On Sale August 11 for RENT 25TH ANNIVERSARY FAREWELL TOUR at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre

Broadway In Chicago has announced tickets for The RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour will go on sale on Wednesday, August 11. The RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour is the first production to open to a live audience in a Broadway In Chicago theatre in more than a year. It is the first of many shows to follow! The RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour will play Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) for a limited engagement October 5-10, 2021.

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson 's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever.

The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.

The RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour is produced by Work Light Productions whose other touring productions include the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar, Irving Berlin 's White Christmas, Bandstand, and the upcoming tour of the TONY award winning musical Ain't Too Proud.

Visit RentOnTour.net for more information.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULETuesday, October 5 at 7:30PMWednesday, October 6 at 7:30PMThursday, October 7 at 7:30PMFriday, October 8 at 7:30PMSaturday, October 9 at 2PM & 8PMSunday, October 10 at 2PM & 7:30PM

TICKET INFORMATIONIndividual tickets for the RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour will go on-sale to the public on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 and start at $25 with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com . For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com

Photo credit: Amy Boyle