This Friday, American Blues Presents Live Reading With Tony Winner Deanna Dunagan

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, presents a live, online reading of Yes...My Name is LUCY! by Ensemble member Wandachristine, directed by Ensemble member Chuck Smith, as part of "The Room" series.

The reading will be live on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 7pm, and features Tony Award winner Deanna Dunagan and Artistic Affiliate Camille Robinson.

"The Room" is a new reading series that brings original work, plays in development, and new stories to Chicago audiences. Offering in-depth discussions as well as action steps for patrons that intersect with themes of the plays, "The Room" will run via Zoom monthly for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic with the intent to transition into an in-person experience in the future.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10, and are currently on sale at www.AmericanBluesTheater.com or (773) 654-3101. Ticket holders will be sent a pre-reading email complete with instructions on joining the virtual reading via Zoom.

Gwendolyn Whiteside notes, "It has long been our desire to host a regular reading series to highlight new work, original commissions, and plays in development. Postponing our in-person work due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic allowed us time to launch the reading series last month. While we anxiously await the day when we can safely gather together in-person again, we're thrilled to connect with audiences virtually via 'The Room'."

Future readings in "The Room" series include:

October 18

Alma

Written by Benjamin Benne

Directed Ana Velazquez

Winner of 2019 Blue Ink Playwriting Award

November 2

Days of Decision - the music of Phil Ochs

Written & performed by Artistic Affiliate Zachary Stevenson

Songs by Phil Ochs

December 9

Red Bike

Written by Caridad Svich

About Yes...My Name is LUCY!

Friday, September 18, 2020 at 7pm

A post-show discussion will immediately follow the reading

Playwright: Ensemble member Wandachristine

Director: Ensemble member Chuck Smith

Stage manager: Artistic Affiliate Cara Parrish

Dramaturg: Simone A. Allen

To earn extra cash, Sarah James (Camille Robinson), a young, struggling Black filmmaker, decorates the set for an upcoming documentary on the life of deceased Chicagoan and Civil Rights activist, Lucy Hassell Montgomery (Deanna Dunagan). While busily making last minute changes, Sarah has an unexpected visitor...Lucy herself.

