The World Premiere of WHEN HARRY MET REHAB Will Be Performed at the Greenhouse Theatre Center

The World Premiere of WHEN HARRY MET REHAB, a comedy that takes sobriety seriously, is coming soon to the Greenhouse Theatre Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue.

Previewing November 24 and opening December 5 for a limited engagement, WHEN HARRY MET REHAB is based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality, Harry Teinowitz. Dan Butler, best known for his role as "Bulldog" for seven seasons on the legendary television comedy Frasier, as well as "Art" on Roseanne will be featured as Harry. Appearing alongside Butler is Melissa Gilbert, who is best known for her role as "Laura Ingalls" in Little House on the Prairie. Gilbert will be playing the role of Barb, a rehab therapist and former addict. Co-authored by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa), WHEN HARRY MET REHAB chronicles in a humorous yet poignant way how Harry, an alcoholic on the edge of clueless annihilation, ended up in the hands of four imperfect strangers who caught him every time he stumbled and a magician whose greatest trick was to make his denial and excuses disappear.

The remainder of the Chicago powerhouse cast includes Elizabeth Laidlaw (Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Goodman Theatre, Court Theatre, Steppenwolf), Keith D. Gallagher (Steppenwolf, Lookingglass, Northlight), Chiké Johnson (Steppenwolf, Goodman Theatre, Broadway production of Wit), and Richard Gomez (Columbia College, Chicago).

WHEN HARRY MET REHAB is an evening in the theater that will leave a mark that is flat-out funny, moving, and unforgettable. It is a story of redemption, perseverance, and hope. It is estimated that over 22 million Americans are in recovery. This show is for them, their families, and their friends.

WHEN HARRY MET REHAB will run at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago previewing November 24 and opening December 5 for a limited engagement through January 30. The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Sunday evenings at 7:00 pm, with additional matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 pm. Tickets range from $42 to $85 plus processing fees. For tickets and more information, visit www.whenharrymetrehab.com or call the Greenhouse Theater Center Box Office at 773-404-7336.