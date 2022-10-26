The One-of-a-Kind Art Deco Nutcracker Returns for Holiday 2022. Set in 1920s America, "The Art Deco Nutcracker," has quickly become a beloved performance of a holiday classic reimagined. This December, A&A Ballet welcomes The Trinity Irish Dancers, who join the cast for the first time.

The vibrant "roaring" era costumes and stunning choreography directed by Alexei Kremnev offers a new approach to the story we all know and love with the historic Tchaikovsky score known around the world.



The best young talent is on display with an international, multicultural cast, and International Top Awards winners. Renowned dancer Alexei Kremnev is at the helm as Drosselmeyer and Mother Ginger will be played by two-time EMMY-winning television personality Jane Monzures Clauss.

Performance Dates: Saturday December 3, 2022 2:00 & 7:00 p.m.

Where: Anthenaeum Theater, 2936 N. Southport, Avenue, Chicago, IL

Tickets: $25.00-55.00 available here