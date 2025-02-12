The Gift Theatre Cancels Performances of CYGNUS This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gift Theatre will present the world premiere of Cygnus, written by Susan Soon He Stanton and directed by Co-Artistic Director Brittany Burch, February 6 - March 16, at Filament Theater, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. Press Opening is Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The regular performance schedule is Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. The industry performance is Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 12 p.m., understudy performance is Monday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. and the access performance is TBA.Tickets may be purchased at TheGiftTheatre.org and start at $35 for general admission with $15 tickets for students and $20 for veterans.

Cydney believes an angel rescued her from an ineffable trauma, and the truth may prove stranger than she imagines. In Cygnus, a mythic, hilarious, and poetic new play, a burnt feather may illuminate the possibility of a divine intervention.

“Cygnus is a modern-day fairytale that weaves fantasy into a very honest story of trauma and recovery," said Co-Artistic Director and Cygnus Director Brittany Burch. “Its themes of escapism as a defense mechanism and the co-dependent mother-daughter relationship immediately resonated with me, but I fell in love with Stanton's use of dark humor, absurdism and Greek mythology to guide her richly layered characters through their search for meaning in life's adversities.”

The cast of Cygnus includes Angela Morris (Cydney Hansen) and Jeff Kurysz (Jason) and Rengin Altay (Mama). The Production Team includes Brittany Burch* (director); Carol Ann “Cat” Tan (dramaturg); Sarah Luse* (stage manager); Joonhee Park ( scenic designer); Michael Huey (sound designer); Kotryna Hilko (Costume Designer); Diane Fairchild (light designer and lighting supervisor); Saskia Bakker (props designer); Gaby Labotka (fight and intimacy director); Jennifer Glasse* (co-artistic director/producing artistic director); Jennifer Aparicio (production manager) and David Preis* (technical director).

* Connotes The Gift Theatre company member.

