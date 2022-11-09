Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Factory Theater Launches GoFundMe to Recover From Fire That Caused Major Financial Loss

The Factory Theater Launches GoFundMe to Recover From Fire That Caused Major Financial Loss

While no cows, barns or lanterns were hurt in the ignition of this blaze, the great tradition of local Chicago theater might be, unless Factory receives support.

Nov. 09, 2022 Â 

A GoFundMe has been created to help The Factory Theater recover from financial losses due to a building fire at their location in Rogers Park. The fire, which started - and thankfully ended - in their storage room happened in September, just prior to the first preview performance of The HOA. The company had to cancel the preview performances for The HOA the weekend of September 9 - 11, due to this fire. They worked to get the production ready and managed to open on schedule and successfully produced an awesome show despite the setback. The damage from the fire, however, continues to smoulder, in that expenses for repairs to the heating system were huge. The greatest expense has been replacing the boiler to ensure audience members and artists don't freeze during our performances through the winter. Anyone who wishes to donate to help The Factory Theater recover from the financial loss of this fire may do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/an-unexpected-fire.

While no cows, barns or lanterns were hurt in the ignition of this blaze, the great tradition of local Chicago theater might be, unless Factory receives support from the community and friends.

ABOUT THE FACTORY THEATER

For more than a quarter of a century, the Factory has created its shows from scratch, doing exactly the kind of theater they wanted to do. From writing workshops to the closing night bash, Factory shows are a unique experience that fits its exacting standards: original, bold, and full tilt. Its shameless ensemble members are ambassadors of a good time, making certain that Chicago remains heartily entertained.



Sarah Slight Named Raven Theatres Interim Artistic Director Photo
Sarah Slight Named Raven Theatre's Interim Artistic Director
The Board of Directors of Raven Theatre has announced that Sarah Slight will serve as the theaterâ€™s Interim Artistic Director beginning December 1, 2022, as the theater conducts a search to replace Cody Estle, who is departing to serve as the Artistic Director of Next Act Theatre in Milwaukee. Â 
MANUEL CINEMAS A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Play at Writers Theatre This Month Photo
MANUEL CINEMA'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Play at Writers Theatre This Month
Writers Theatre will continue its 2022/23 Season withÂ Manual Cinemaâ€™s Christmas Carol,Â a Manual Cinema production adapted from the novel byÂ Charles Dickens,Â devised by Manual Cinema with additional writing byÂ Nate Marshall. Manual Cinemaâ€™s Christmas CarolÂ will be presented November 29 â€“ December 24, 2022.
Comedian Olan Rogers to Perform at The Den Theatre in December Photo
Comedian Olan Rogers to Perform at The Den Theatre in December
he Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Olan Rogers for an evening of stand-up on Thursday, December 8 at 7 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Photos: First Look at DON CARLOS at Lyric Opera of Chicago Photo
Photos: First Look at DON CARLOS at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Lyric Opera of Chicago is present Verdiâ€™s towering masterpieceÂ Don CarlosÂ â€” performed for the first time at Lyric in its definitive five-act version with the matchless eloquence of its original French text â€” for five performances only, November 9-25, 2022. Get first look at photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Porchlight's RENT Announces Extension Through December 11Porchlight's RENT Announces Extension Through December 11
November 9, 2022

Porchlight Music TheatreÂ hasÂ announced the extension of its production of the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, RENT, with music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, through Sunday, Dec. 11. Porchlight's production, now playing at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., is directed by Adrian Abel Azevedo, music directed by Dr. Michael McBride and choreographed by Laura Savage.
Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Presents SOY MALINTZIN, November 18Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Presents SOY MALINTZIN, November 18
November 8, 2022

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center presents Soy Malintzin, an original production by the Guadalupe Dance Company, accompanied by Mariachi Azteca de AmÃ©rica. Soy Malintzin will be held at the historic Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe Street on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 8 p.m.
4 Chairs Theatre Presents RIDE THE CYCLONE By Brooke Maxwell And Jacob Richmond4 Chairs Theatre Presents RIDE THE CYCLONE By Brooke Maxwell And Jacob Richmond
November 8, 2022

4 Chairs Theatre presents RIDE THE CYCLONE by Brooke Maxwell & Jacob Richmond, February 16-19 and February 23-25, 2023 at 7:30pm atÂ John and Nancy Hughes Theater at Gorton Center Lake Forest, Illinois.
Sweetback Productions to Present Premiere Of Tyler Anthony Smith's THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS in DecemberSweetback Productions to Present Premiere Of Tyler Anthony Smith's THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS in December
November 8, 2022

This holiday season, Sweetback Productions presents the premiere of THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS, written and performed by Tyler Anthony Smith and directed by Stephanie Shaw. The show will have a strictly limited engagement of four performances, December 15 - 18, 2022 at The Den Theatre.
League of Chicago Theatres to Release Holiday Theatre Guide Featuring Goodman Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre & MoreLeague of Chicago Theatres to Release Holiday Theatre Guide Featuring Goodman Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre & More
November 8, 2022

Â Chicago theatres will present a wide variety of festive plays, musicals, dance, and comedy offerings this Holiday season. In support, the League of Chicago Theatres will create a comprehensive Holiday Theatre Guide that will be available for distribution in mid-November.