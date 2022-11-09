The Factory Theater Launches GoFundMe to Recover From Fire That Caused Major Financial Loss

A GoFundMe has been created to help The Factory Theater recover from financial losses due to a building fire at their location in Rogers Park. The fire, which started - and thankfully ended - in their storage room happened in September, just prior to the first preview performance of The HOA. The company had to cancel the preview performances for The HOA the weekend of September 9 - 11, due to this fire. They worked to get the production ready and managed to open on schedule and successfully produced an awesome show despite the setback. The damage from the fire, however, continues to smoulder, in that expenses for repairs to the heating system were huge. The greatest expense has been replacing the boiler to ensure audience members and artists don't freeze during our performances through the winter. Anyone who wishes to donate to help The Factory Theater recover from the financial loss of this fire may do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/an-unexpected-fire.

While no cows, barns or lanterns were hurt in the ignition of this blaze, the great tradition of local Chicago theater might be, unless Factory receives support from the community and friends.

ABOUT THE FACTORY THEATER

For more than a quarter of a century, the Factory has created its shows from scratch, doing exactly the kind of theater they wanted to do. From writing workshops to the closing night bash, Factory shows are a unique experience that fits its exacting standards: original, bold, and full tilt. Its shameless ensemble members are ambassadors of a good time, making certain that Chicago remains heartily entertained.