The Chicago Musical Theatre Festival Returns in April

Kokandy Productions has announced the official selections for the annual Chicago Musical Theatre Festival, a celebration and showcase of the growing field of musical theatre creators from Chicago and beyond. The 2025 Festival will feature concert presentations of five new musicals over the course of one weekend from April 3 – 6, 2025 on The Chopin Theatre Mainstage, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago. Tickets ($20 per performance) are now on sale.

Now in its 8th year, CMTF was created with the belief that there's a wealth of musical theatre creators in Chicago and around the country, but the high risks of producing new musicals offers limited opportunities for emerging authors to have their work seen and heard. CMTF is designed to provide much-needed artistic resources for writers to have their work supported, explored, and most importantly – performed! Since its inception in 2014 by Underscore Theatre Company, CMTF has brought 60 new musicals to Chicago stages. Following a four-year hiatus, CMTF returned last year under the stewardship of Kokandy Productions.



Festival Producer Nicholas Reinhart comments, "Each year, we are amazed by the creativity, passion and innovation that today's musical theatre writers bring to the table, and this year was no exception. After receiving nearly 100 submissions from across the country, we are thrilled to present five new, original musicals, including two musicals geared towards young audiences and families. We are continually proud to foster a space where bold storytelling and fresh musical voices can flourish, and we hope audiences join us at The Chopin in April."

Executive Producer Scot Kokandy adds, “CMTF 2025 has been sponsored by an anonymous donor, whose generosity will help this year's festival thrive.”

The full-line up and performance schedule includes:

Thursday, April 3 at 7:30 pm: Bend Toward the Light

Friday, April 4 at 7:30 pm: Man of the People: The Trials of Huey Long

Saturday, April 5 at 2:30 pm: Queen Bea

Saturday, April 5 at 7:30 pm: The Muses

Sunday, April 6 at 2:30 pm: Big Wig

