The Beautiful City Project To Present Disney's CAMP ROCK In June

The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of Disney's CAMP ROCK THE MUSICAL, their once-a-year fundraiser to help offset the costs of running the organization.

Based on the hit Disney film franchise CAMP ROCK, the evening is in partnership with Loyola Academy, featuring a number of their students, including recent IHSMTA Award Finalist Tommy Grant.

Leading this cast of (relative) youngsters are Harmony Rose Nielsen as Mitchie, Tyler Ehrenberg as Shane, Joey Faggion as Nate, Kelan M. Smith as Jason, Bella Blackshaw as Tess, Cathrine Kennedy as Dana, and Jacob Merschell as Luke.

Also featured are Jenny McPherson (Caitlyn), Shannon McEldowney (Ella), Bailee Fyock (Peggy), MJ Bueno (Rosie), Tommy Grant (Barron), Xavier Resto (Sander), Aren Dawson (Andy), Joe Grudt (Brown Cesario), Xander Ramirez (Axel Turner) and Abby Denault (Georgina), with an Ensemble comprising of Sophie Berger, Bella Branshaw, Amanda Wilt, Dana Cavada, Maddy Gagliardi, Olivia Daly-Short, Lena Janes, Tyler Meyer, Chris Talia, Demie Anderson, Caitlin Preuss, Amy Keca, Macaiah Harrison, Shelby Parker & Maddie Curtin, with Loyola Academy students Nataliya Suschko, Karolina Doroszkiewicz, Max Levin & Will Van Dyke.

The production is Directed & Music Directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for BLUES IN THE NIGHT starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle's staging of SWEENEY TODD, and Porchlight's GYPSY starring E. Faye Butler.).

Jacob Alexander is Assistant Director, Emma Peri Jacobson is Assistant Music Director, and Harmony Rose Nielsen & Aurora Boe serve as Co-Choreographers.

Campbell Krausen & Aurora Boe serve as Associate Producers, with Elizabeth Bushell as Executive Producer.

Tickets are on sale now, with General Admission tickets priced at $25, with a $50 Early Bird VIP ADD-ON Option that includes swag, a pre-show reception, and premium seating. Tickets can be found at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets.

