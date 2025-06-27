TWISTED MELODIES to Close Northlight Theatre 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northlight Theatre will conclude its 2024–2025 season with the story of soul music icon Donny Hathaway in Twisted Melodies, written and performed by Kelvin Roston, Jr. Under the direction of Ron OJ Parson and associate director Alexis J. Roston, Twisted Melodies runs July 10 – August 10, 2025, at Northlight Theatre.



Flashback to 1979, when singer and composer Donny Hathaway was a soul music icon, known for R&B hits and his duets with Roberta Flack. This mesmerizing one-man show immerses us in a day with the brilliant artist, seeking solace in the music that has always been his salvation. Powerful renditions of songs like “More Than You’ll Ever Know,” “The Ghetto,” and “The Closer I Get to You,” illuminate the enduring power of his talent. Torn between his inspiration and his ongoing inner struggle, Hathaway grapples with his life in a gripping performance by Kelvin Roston Jr.



Twisted Melodies is written and performed by Kelvin Roston, Jr. The creative team is Ron OJ Parson (director), Alexis J. Roston (associate director), Kelvin Roston, Jr. (music director), Sotirios Livaditis (set designer), Gregory Graham (Costume Designer), Jason Lynch (lighting designer), Eric Backus (sound designer), and Katrina Hermann (stage manager).

Ron OJ Parson adds, “Sometimes we don’t hear beyond the songs, beyond the music, the pain many talented geniuses are experiencing as they create music that will be in our souls for a lifetime. We don’t listen beyond the music. Sometimes there is a sacrifice being made. This is one such story that not only explores the music, but also the excruciating pain of mental disease.”



This production is supported in part by Julie and Josh Chernoff, Nan Greenough, and Tiffany and Toby Laczkowski.

Photo credit: Jon Gitchoff



