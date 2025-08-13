TWIHARD! A TWILIGHT MUSICAL PARODY To Continue At Apollo Theater Chicago Through September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Otherworld Theatre Company has announced that TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody will extend its limited engagement at the Apollo Theater in Chicago through Sunday, September 28.

Beginning Thursday, September 11, the show will also welcome back original cast members Maxwell Peters—Emmy-nominated for his work on PEN15—and Trey Plutnicki, known for Squid Game: The Challenge and Battle Camp.

The extension coincides with National Twilighters Day on Saturday, September 13, with special programming to be announced. Peters and Plutnicki will join a cast praised as “superb” by Around the Town Chicago, featuring Rachel Arianna, Peter Stielstra, Aliyah Necaise, Allie Grace Ember, Kyra Young, Ryan Wagner, Hannah Decker, Cris Moreno, Stephanie Boyd, Ginny Weant, Jacob Watson, Mason Sammarco, Liam Ryan, Jackson West, Nicholas Ian, Maddi LeBlanc, Carly Nadeau, Cosmo Coniglio, Isabel Koleno, and Jordan Thompson.

Created by Tiffany Keane Schaefer with music by Brian Rasmussen, the show reimagines the Twilight saga with irreverent humor, original songs, and a surprising amount of heart. The original cast recording is available on Spotify.

Tickets for TWIHARD! A Twilight Musical Parody are on sale now at www.TwihardTheMusical.com.