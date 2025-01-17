THE SMUGGLER Now Playing Through Late January at Jackalope Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jackalope Theatre Company’s remount of The Smuggler, is now playing through January 25, by Ronán Noone, directed by Gus Menary. The Smuggler, starring Andrew Burden Swanson, launches Jackalope’s 17th season at the Broadway Armory Park, 5917 N Broadway St. The running time is currently 75 minutes with no intermission.

Jackalope Theatre Company remounts its thriller in rhyme, The Smuggler, reuniting the team behind the successful winter 2024 run, now scheduled at the Broadway Armory. It is 2025. Tim Finnegan is a clever and enterprising Irish immigrant tending bar on the island of Amity, an affluent summer enclave off the coast of Massachusetts. When his child falls ill and he loses his job, Finnegan is drawn into the dark world that exists only in the shadows of the wealthy island.

ABOUT RONÁN NOONE, PLAYWRIGHT THE SMUGGLER

Ronán Noone (he/him) believes in playing with a myriad of elements to find the right way to tell a good story; a necessary story that tells us who we are, where we have been and where we are going. He believes in stories that resonate beyond the theatre’s door and that add ideas to the national conversation. He believes in the playwright as a thinker traveling in the direction of their fear. His play The Smuggler won the Best Playwright award at the 1st Irish Festival of New York in January of 2019. The Second Girl (Thirst) was the inaugural winner of the Association for Theatre in Higher Education (ATHE) Excellence in Playwriting Award (2015) and an Edgerton Award winner in 2014. Additional plays include The Atheist, Brendan, Scenes from an Adultery, The Lepers of Baile Baiste, The Blowin of Baile Gall, The Gigolo of Baile Breag (The Baile Trilogy), The Compass Rose, Little Black Dress and A Small Death.

ABOUT GUS MENARY, DIRECTOR THE SMUGGLER

Most recently, Gus Menary (he/him) directed David Greig's adaptation of Stanislaw Lem's Solaris at Book-It Repertory Theatre in Seattle, where he served as Artistic Director. While there, he oversaw the pivot to audio plays during the COVID shutdown and produced world-premiere audio adaptations of authors such as Octavia E. Butler, N.K. Jemisin, and Oscar Wilde. As part of Book-It’s return to the stage, he produced world-premiere stage adaptations of Amy Tan’s The Bonesetter’s Daughter and Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, as well as many other modern adaptations. As director, he led the productions of Julian Glover’s Beowulf and Bilal Dardai's world-premiere adaptation of Jamyang Norbu's The Mandala of Sherlock Holmes. Previously, he served as the Artistic Director of Jackalope Theatre. Under his leadership, Jackalope produced world-premieres by Ike Holter (Prowess and The Light Fantastic), Lloyd Suh (Franklinland), Idris Goodwin (The Raid), and Calamity West (In the Canyon, Rolling), among many other national and regional premieres. On stage, he directed Aaron Loeb's Ideation, Kenneth Lin's Life On Paper, Shawn Reddy's My Name is Mudd, Andrew Swanson's Lunacy! and Moonshiner, and Ike Holter's The Light Fantastic and Exit Strategy.

ABOUT Andrew Burden Swanson, “TIM FINNEGAN”

Andrew Burden Swanson (he/him) is a founding member of Jackalope, and most recently served as interim executive director. Past Jackalope acting credits include The Last Duck (Jeff Award nomination), Rich And Famous, Prowess, The Light Fantastic and he was recently seen on stage in Jackalope's 13th Annual Living Newspaper Festival. A graduate of The School at Steppenwolf his other Chicago acting credits include A Streetcar Named Desire (Writers’ Theatre), Port (Griffin Theatre) and Waiting for Lefty (American Blues). Jackalope writing credits include The Last Exodus of American Men, Moonshiner, Under Construction, The Casuals and Lunacy. He is also the founder of Edgewater Castle Football Club, a non-profit semi-pro soccer club.

Comments