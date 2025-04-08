ALEX IN WINDYLAND to Open at Filament Theatre This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This May, Filament Theatre and playwright, director, and producer Abby Thompson bring "Alex in Windyland" to the stage - an imaginative and heartfelt new play inspired by the real stories of Chicago youth in foster care. Created in collaboration with young people at LYDIA Home, a nonprofit organization serving youth in foster care, this production shines a light on the complexities of the foster care system through a whimsical yet poignant allegory. Opening on Friday, May 17, for a morning matinee at Filament Theatre, the play runs through May 23 in honor of Foster Care Awareness Month.

"Alex in Windyland" is a new play about the complexities of the foster care system. The day before her 12th birthday, Alex is taken from her sister and transported onto a train called Windyland. Windyland is a magical liminal space where Alex faces new challenges, finds new friends, and goes on adventures. Will Alex be reunited with her sister? Will she find a forever home? The clock is ticking, and the train keeps running. As the train speeds forward, the urgency of her situation becomes clear - just as it does for thousands of foster youth navigating an unpredictable system.

"This play isn't just a story-it's a call to action," says playwright and director Abby Thompson. "Youth in foster care are constantly moving through liminal spaces, waiting for stability, for a home, for someone to hear their voice. 'Alex in Windyland' was created alongside foster youth at LYDIA Home to ensure their experiences are seen, heard, and understood. Through this piece of artivism, we can amplify their voices and provoke change in our own communities, this month and every month."

Tickets for "Alex in Windyland" are available now at https://bit.ly/alexinwindyland starting at $25. All proceeds support Chicago's LYDIA Home and local artists working to tell these vital stories.

Details:

Alex in Windyland, Directed by Abby Thompson and Ellie Levine

Running: May 17-18, May 20 - 21, and May 23, 2025.

Location: Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641

Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased at https://bit.ly/alexinwindyland

Images can be accessed here

Cast: Shenise Brown, James Crumb, Jade Gray, Jazz Jabulani, Octavio Montes De Oca, and Alyssa Vera Ramos

