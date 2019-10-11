THE BOOMER BOYS Announces Fall Dates

Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore's new musical comedy revue "The Boomer Boys" will play two performances at McCoole's Arts and Events Place in Quakertown, PA on November 9 as part of its Northeast Tour. Other dates include McLoone's Supper Club in Asbury Park, NJ on November 10 and the Regent Theatre in Arlington, MA on November 23.

"The Boomer Boys" features a fun-loving "fat pack" of middle-aged men who navigate everything from the depths of expanding waistlines to the heights of Viagra. With such songs as "My Prostate is the Size of a Buick," "I Just Took a Pill Called Viagra," "My God I Am My Father," "My Get Up and Go Just Got Up and Went," and "Noises in the Night," the Boys laugh about everything from snoring and hair loss to weight gain and lost car keys. ("Wincingly funny! A laugh from start to finish!" The Journal)

The show features a book and lyrics by Van Zandt and Milmore. Music is by Wayland Pickard. "The Boomer Boys" sold out its initial performances in New York City's Upper West Side venue the Triad.

Among the most produced playwrights in the world, Van Zandt and Milmore are authors of 25 plays published worldwide with Samuel French. Their work in television has garnered them Emmy nominations, People Choice Awards, Prism Awards and NAACP Image Awards for such shows as "Newhart" with Bob Newhart, "Suddenly Susan" with Brooke Shields, "Martin" with Martin Lawrence, "The Wayans Bros." and "Daddy Dearest" which starred comic legend Don Rickles.

Wayland Pickard is an award-winning composer and headline entertainer based in Las Vegas. A national recording artist and published playwright, Pickard is also an Ace Award nominee, Cine Golden Eagle Award winner and a Billboard Song Finalist.

"The Boomer Boys" is produced by Joe Corcoran and Gary Shaffer. For tickets and additional information, go to www.theboomerboys.com.





