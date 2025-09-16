Summer Place Theatre Announces 60th Anniversary Season Featuring GUYS AND DOLLS and RENT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summer Place Theatre, Naperville’s community theatre since 1966, will celebrate its 60th Anniversary in 2026 with a season that bridges Broadway’s golden age and the modern era. The lineup includes Frank Loesser’s Guys and Dolls in June and Jonathan Larson’s Rent in July.

Widely considered the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls follows gamblers, showgirls, and missionaries through a high-stakes New York City adventure. The show features some of Broadway’s most iconic songs, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

Later in the summer, Rent takes the stage with its electrifying score and groundbreaking story. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Musical, the rock opera follows young artists navigating life, love, and loss in New York’s East Village. Beloved songs like “Seasons of Love” and “La Vie Bohème” have become anthems for a generation.

About Summer Place Theatre

Founded in 1966, Summer Place Theatre has brought musicals and plays to the Naperville community for six decades. All 2026 anniversary season performances will take place at Naperville Central High School auditorium, with free parking and easy access to downtown.

Ticket Information

Tickets will be available soon.