Spring and Summer Block of THE MAGIC PARLOUR Performances Now Available

On the heels of holiday season success—including welcoming 2,200+ guests to 40 performances over two months, nearly a third of which were sold out—third generation magician Dennis Watkins now opens a new block of tickets to The Magic Parlour performances, through August 31, 2025. This extension also increases the potential for bespoke group bookings with Watkins: in addition to performing close-up magic in his custom theater at 50 W. Randolph, established in partnership with Goodman Theatre and Petterino’s restaurant, “Chicago’s premiere resident magician” (Chicago Tribune) offers group and private event bookings on location. Performances of The Magic Parlour, now on sale through August 31, 2025, take place every Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $85 (includes the 90-minute performance + complimentary beverage) or $115 (includes the performance, beverage and “The Encore Room” 25-minute VIP experience).

“It’s been a thrill to see The Magic Parlour grow from a weekly installation to a downtown destination—for all kinds of audiences and gatherings, from date nights and family outings to team celebrations and corporate events,” said magician Dennis Watkins. “We’ve been able to serve our audience with six shows weekly, and have found ways to host events for groups of 20-120 for tailored magical celebrations. I’m excited that we’re now able to release tickets through August of this year, to help bring magic to those traveling and celebrating in Chicago this Spring and Summer.”

Expect extra-special magic at Watkins’ special Valentine’s Day weekend six-performance stand. Wedding rings mysteriously interlock as he reads the mind of your loved one in an unforgettable, elevated night out for couples, gal-entines, family and friends alike. Valentine’s Day weekend performance pricing is $85-$115 (February 13 and 16) and $95-$125 (February 14 and 15). Theatergoers can make it dinner and a show with “The Relationship”—a four-course Valentine’s sensory experience at Petterino’s. Diners embark on a journey through the four stages of a relationship, starting from flirtatious courtship, with each course designed to invoke the emotions and enjoyment of each moment. For more information, visit Petterinos.com.

Hailed as a “star attraction dazzling audiences in an elegant underground Loop parlor” (WBEZ), The Magic Parlour is “90 minutes of mind-boggling fun that would make Houdini proud, offer(ing) warmth, intimacy and a great close-up view of the magic being performed right before your eyes” (WGN Radio). In a first-of-its-kind creative collaboration, Watkins teamed up with Goodman Theatre and Petterino’s restaurant to establish a permanent home for Chicago’s longest-running magic show—an intimate evening of classic magic and mind-reading previously hosted for more than a decade at the Palmer House (opened on New Year’s Eve, 2011). The audience participates in much of the performance as Watkins wows the room with classic sleight of hand, unbelievable mind-reading and magical wisdom passed down from his grandfather. The space at 50 W. Randolph, situated adjacent to the Goodman in Petterino’s transformed lower-level area, continues Watkins’ famed tradition of the VIP experience in The Encore Room, an upgraded ticket option for guests seeking an exclusive 25-minute interaction following the performance. Immediately following the performance, up to 20 guests are escorted to a private space where Watkins performs up-close magic.

A co-founder of The House Theatre of Chicago, Dennis Watkins has collaborated as an actor, writer, director and/or designer on 30+ world-premiere plays with companies including Lookingglass, Steppenwolf and Goodman Theatre. After studying theater at Meadows School of the Arts and the British American Drama Academy in London, he launched The House Theatre with Artistic Director Nathan Allen and cohorts from school on Halloween of 2001. His appearance in the title role of Death and Harry Houdini—including performing Houdini’s infamous Water Torture Cell escape in every show—earned him a Joseph Jefferson Award.

