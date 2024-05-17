Spotlight: LAURIE METCALF at Steppenwolf

Laurie Metcalf returns to Steppenwolf for World Premiere

By: May. 17, 2024
Spotlight: LAURIE METCALF at Steppenwolf
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company presents LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD a world premiere by Samuel D. Hunter Directed by Joe Mantello Featuring ensemble member Laurie Metcalf A cosmic, comic and intimate world premiere Ensemble Member Laurie Metcalf comes home to Steppenwolf to star in Little Bear Ridge Road, penned by MacArthur Fellow Samuel D. Hunter and directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.

For tickets, visit www.steppenwolf.org or call (312) 335-1650




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos