Spotlight: SOLID GOLD: ARETHA, DIONNE, & WHITNEY at The Pasadena Civic

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles presents SOLID GOLD: Aretha, Dionne, & Whitney. One Show ONLY, June 30 at 3pm, Pasadena Civic Auditorium.



GMCLA's 200-member Chorus performs 25 timeless hits by the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, music legend Dionne Warwick, and the undisputed voice of a generation, Whitney Houston. This Pride Concert and Season finale also features six dance production numbers and an unforgettable three-song medley with Latrice Royale and Priyanka, stars of Drag Race and HBO's groundbreaking series We're Here!

