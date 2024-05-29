Video: Rob Ashford Discusses MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals are underway for Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—a new musical based on John Berendt’s iconic non-fiction book that makes its world premiere in the 856-seat Albert Theatre next month.

With a book by MacArthur “Genius” Grantee Taylor Mac and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, the world-premiere production is directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford, with choreography by Tanya Birl-Torres.

Watch as Rob Ashford discusses the show below!

"What drew me to Midnight in the Garden in the first place was a combination of two things, I'd say. One is the book itself, which I loved. And then, second, to be able to work with the man who created that, John Berendt."

The cast features Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee in the role of The Lady Chablis; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams; and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes; along with stage and screen notables Lance Roberts (The Best Man) as Bobby Lewis; Austin Colby (The Great Gatsby) as Danny Hansford; Bailee Endebrock (Parade) as Corrine Strong; Shanel Bailey (The Book of Mormon) as Lavella Cole; Jessica Molaskey (Sunday in the Park with George) as Alma Knox Carter; Brianna Buckley (the ripple, the wave that carried me home) as Minerva; Mary Ernster (War Paint) as Serena Barnes; McKinley Carter (Turn of the Century) as Vera Strong; and more. The world-premiere production of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil appears June 25 - August 4, 2024 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre); opening night is July 8. For tickets ($25 – 165, subject to change), call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Midnight. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of Northern Trust (Lead Corporate Sponsor) and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP (Corporate Sponsor Partner).

“In his brilliant non-fiction book, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, John Berendt nails the fascinating, messy adjacency of people and places that infuse Savannah. But his best seller endures because America, writ large, is nothing if not wonderfully messy in its multiplicity of people, places and polemics,” said Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. “I’m thrilled to welcome this truly remarkable company, artists who understand that the social strata of a place is a compelling and complicated set of constructs. They are building a world you’re not going to want to leave.”

John Berendt’s 1994 blockbuster non-fiction book, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist that was on The New York Times Best-Seller list for 216 weeks, becomes a seductive new musical. Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil — which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever.

The award-winning creative team includes sets by Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, costumes by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting co-designed by Olivier- and Tony Award-winner Neil Austin and Jamie Platt, and sound design by AUDELCO Award-winner Jon Weston. Casting is by Lauren Port, CSA and The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Saori Yokoo and the Stage Managers are Jennifer Gregory and Mars Wolfe.

