Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Launches Search For New Artistic Director

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has launched a nationwide search to fill the role of Artistic Director following the resignation of Brendan Ragan, which became effective Friday, May 31, 2024.

MPAC acknowledged the individuals who bravely came forward to report their concerns using the conflict resolution practices already in place, which were successful in providing a safe workplace for all our cast members.

Upon learning of the issues, Metropolis hired an independent, third-party human resources firm to interview all concerned parties. Recommendations have been made in less than a month and provided to the Board of Directors for action.

The national search for a new artistic director is underway because the role is pivotal in ensuring desirable and successful productions grace the stage at Metropolis. Current MPAC staff will fulfill the daily responsibilities of the position in the interim, led by Executive Director David Victor, to ensure the continuity of productions already in the planning phases.

Metropolis will close its 24th season with Million Dollar Quartet, which runs July 11 through August 4. More information on this show can be found at metropolisarts.com/event/million-dollar-quartet-2324-season/.

Celebrating 25 years this year, Metropolis kicks off its anniversary season with the Golden Age family favorite, Cinderella by Rodgers and Hammerstein. Other season highlights include the annual Arlington Heights holiday tradition of A Christmas Carol, Oscar Wilde's satirical masterpiece The Importance of Being Earnest, the epic '80s encapsulated in Rock of Ages, and the heartwarming tale Dear Jack, Dear Louise. For additional information on these shows, visit metropolisarts.com/shows.

