Spotlight: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Mobile Unit

Mobile Unit's bilingual musical adaptation of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS tour has begun! "This remarkable bilingual bicultural musical celebration brilliantly adapted by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri is a must-see." - Holli Harms, The Front Row Center

Join us on the road with this joyous FREE production of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS—this year with more stops, more songs, more instruments, and more love!

This new and expanded show will set sail to Wolfe's Pond in Staten Island, J. Hood Wright Park and Hudson Yards in Manhattan, Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, and more. Where will you join us? ¿Donde te unirás a nosotros?

Check the MOBILE UNIT TOUR SCHEDULE:

June 4: Wolfe's Pond (Staten Island)

June 5: J. Hood Wright Park (Manhattan)

June 6 - June 9, June 13 - June 14, June 20 - June 21: Hudson Yards (Manhattan)

June 11: Roy Wilkins Park (Queens)

June 12, June 15: A.R.R.O.W Field House (Queens)

June 16, June 30: Cathedral of St. John The Divine (Manhattan)

June 18: Sunset Park (Brooklyn)

June 19: Travers Park (Queens)

June 22: Maria Hernandez Park (Brooklyn)

June 23: Astor Place (Manhattan)

June 25 - June 26: St. Mary's Park (Bronx)

June 27 - June 29: The Peninsula at Prospect Park (Brooklyn)

Nominated for a 2024 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation, THE COMEDY OF ERRORS embraces contemporary music styles from Latin America in a hilarious and heartwarming tale of separation and reunion. Conceived by director Rebecca Martínez and composer Julián Mesri and featuring live actor-musicians, this modern musical adaptation brings a vibrant energy to an age-old tale of two sets of twins separated by stormy seas as they overcome a baffling case of mistaken identity—and the mayhem that follows. Learn more about the show.