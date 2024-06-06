Illinois Symphony Orchestra Appoints Taichi Fukumura Music Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concert Artists Guild has announced that Taichi Fukumura has been appointed Music Director of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra effective July 1, 2024.

Fukumura emerged with the unanimous support of the ISO’s search committee, board of directors, musicians, audience members, and donors through an extensive two-year search process. Four exceptional finalists selected from an international pool of candidates led the orchestra in multiple performances during the 2023-2024 season.

Taichi shares, “I am thrilled to join the Illinois Symphony Orchestra as its next Music Director. Getting to know this dynamic organization last season has already been such a joy, and I look forward to continuing our shared musical journey. There is tremendous dedication and engagement from every aspect of the ISO family: from the musicians, the staff, the board, our supporters, and the incredible communities of Springfield and Bloomington/Normal. The ISO plays an important role in the life of these communities, and I am honored to join this organization. I can’t wait to work together to share inspiring musical experiences with central Illinois and beyond."

Executive Director Trevor Orthmann states, “The musicians and staff of the ISO are excited to begin working with Taichi to energize and inspire our central Illinois communities through a multitude of exciting performances and programs the Symphony provides each season.”

