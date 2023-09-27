Sneak Peek! LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Now Playing at Paramount Theatre

Aurora’s Paramount Theatre - the nation’s largest musical theater subscription house – is now performing Little Shop of Horrors. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com or call (630) 896-6666.



Stepping up to the plate in her Paramount directorial debut is Landree Fleming, a rising talent in Chicago’s musical theater scene, and a Paramount favorite for her on-stage appearances as Lucinda in Into the Woods and Penny in Hairspray. But Fleming has also been building her behind-the-scenes resume at Paramount, most recently as co-director of Paramount’s BOLD production of Fun Home with Jim Corti (“4 stars”- Chicago Tribune) and as associate director of Beauty and the Beast.



Fleming’s cast for Little Shop of Horrors features Jack Ball (Seymour), Teressa LaGamba (Audrey), Gene Weygandt (Mr. Mushnik), Tickwanya Jones (Ronnette), Lydia Burke (Crystal), Marta Bady (Chiffon), Russell Mernagh (Orin) and Je’Shaun Jackson (Audrey II). Ensemble members are Brandon Acosta, Lexie Bailey, Ann Delaney, Adam Fane (primary puppeteer), Sean Patrick Fawcett, August Forman, Darian Goulding, Jared David Michael Grant, Jeff Pierpoint and Shelbi Voss.

Little Shop of Horrors is written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, the duo behind Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast. It’s loosely based on the 1960 low-budget film The Little Shop of Horrors starring Jack Nicholson. The musical premiered off-off-Broadway in 1982, moved off-Broadway where it had a five-year run, and has been produced around the world ever since. It also was made into the 1986 cult film directed by Frank Oz and starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Green, Vincent Gardenia and Steve Martin.

The story is set in Skid Row, where meek and mild Seymour Krelborn is eeking out a living at the failing Mushnik’s Flower Shop. Until one day, Seymour discovers a strange and unusual plant – one that feeds on human blood. He names her Audrey II and becomes caught up in a wild scheme of trying to acquire fresh blood for his ravenous, carnivorous plant – all while attempting to save the love of his life from her evil dentist boyfriend.

Bringing Little Shop of Horrors and the legendary plant Audrey II to spectacular life is another A-list Paramount production team: Michael George and Mariah Morris, co-choreographers; Kory Danielson, music director, conductor and music supervisor; Jeffrey D. Kmiec, scenic designer; Yvonne Miranda, costume designer; José Santiago, lighting designer; Adam Rosenthal, sound designer; Katie Cordts, wig, hair and makeup designer; Ethan Deppe, electronic music designer; Max Fabian, fight and intimacy director; Susan Gosdick, dialect coach; Patrick Michael Tierney, associate director; Isaiah Silvia-Chandley, assistant choreographer; Cameron Tragesser, associate music director and associate conductor; Jinni Pike, stage manager; and Maegan Burnell and Lanita VanderSchaaf, assistant stage managers.﻿

Paramount’s production of Little Shop of Horrors features man-eating plans designed and created by Skylight Music Theatre with support from Rockwell Automation, in collaboration with Paramount's Prop Department, and consultation by Simone Tegge and Mike Oleon.

Performances run through October 15: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (exception: No 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, August 30). Run time is 2 hours 30 minutes with intermission.

Four-play 2023-24 Broadway Series subscriptions including Little Shop of Horrors and three more amazing musicals - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Billy Elliot: The Musical and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - for new subscribers are on sale now, starting at just $56. Single tickets, $28-$79, go on sale Monday, July 24.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days. For group discounts, contact Melissa Striedl, melissas@paramountarts.com or (630) 723-2461. Note: Little Shop of Horrors includes some mature language and violence.

For the latest updates, visit paramountaurora.com or follow @paramountaurora on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, @paramountarts on Tik Tok, and Paramount Theatre on LinkedIn.

Access Services

Paramount offers assistive listening devices free of charge at all performances. Check in at the coat room before the show to borrow a listening device.

Paramount will offer American Sign Language interpretation and open captioning on Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m.



If you require wheelchair or special seating or other assistance, please contact the box office at (630) 896-6666 or boxoffice@paramountarts.com in advance.



