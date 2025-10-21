 tracker
Skokie Theatre Will Present THE HEART AND SOUL OF THE BEATLES In November

Chicago artists will perform R&B, jazz, blues, and gospel interpretations of classic Beatles songs.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
Skokie Theatre Will Present THE HEART AND SOUL OF THE BEATLES In November Image
The Skokie Theatre will present The Heart and Soul of The Beatles on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature jazz, blues, gospel, and R&B interpretations of Beatles classics performed by leading Chicago vocalists and musicians.

Hosted by Daryl Nitz and music directed by Andrew Blendermann, the performance will pay tribute to the Black musical influences that shaped The Beatles’ sound—including Chuck Berry, Little Richard, The Shirelles, The Marvelettes, and Fats Domino.

The lineup will feature Chicago vocalist Frieda Lee, along with Lynne Jordan, Liz Mandeville, LaShera Moore, Margaret Murphy, and Devon Sandridge. The ensemble Soul Latina—featuring Diana Mosquera (vocals), Narda Martinez (vocals), Sonia Oyola (vocals), Rachel Alicea (guitar), and Jess Anzaldúa (percussion)—will also perform.



