Silk Road Rising Hosts World Premiere of TWICE, THRICE, FRICE

Silk Road Rising and International Voices Project announce the World Premiere of Twice, Thrice, Frice, written by Fouad Teymour and directed by Patrizia Acerra. The production will run from October 1 to November 10, 2019 at Silk Road Rising located at 77 W. Washington St., Lower Level, Chicago, IL, 60602. The Press Opening is Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 4:00pm.

In this 90-minute comedy, three Muslim women confront adultery and polygamy when one of their husbands marries a second wife. Friendship, fidelity, and faith are called into question as each woman reevaluates bonds once believed unbreakable, and discovers humor amongst the heartbreak.

"Over the years, I have come to develop a passion for finding the answers to challenging questions that emerge from community debates, especially those relating to America's Muslim community's efforts to interpret and practice Islam within a modern, American, context. Twice, Thrice, Frice is my humble attempt to tackle some of these: Does a Muslim woman need to agree with her husband's right to polygamy in order for her to be considered a pious Muslim? Does a Muslim man who engages in polygamy experience torment due to the hurt he causes his first wife?... However, I do not want to leave you with the impression that Twice, Thrice, Frice is exclusively about Islam and polygamy. The play is about the relativity of ethics, morals, norms, principles and beliefs as practiced by the faithful across all religious traditions."

- Playwright, Fouad Teymour

"I do think it's important to note that Fouad is a man who has written a play about women with agency, women with integrity. The three Arab Muslim women who comprise the world of his play are smart, funny, courageous, daring, and complicated. If society directs women to focus on the men in their lives, then these three women do so with an extraordinary sense of self, mindful of their needs, rights, and desires as women, and determined to uphold their dignity. Women who possess the power to navigate American culture, Arab culture, religion, family, and friendship are women who defy stereotypes and male caricatures. As someone who has been blessed to know "versions" of these women, they sure do ring authentic and true.

- Founding Artistic Director, Jamil Khoury

"IVP is thrilled to bring this play to life. It is a great example of the work that is central to our mission and we couldn't be more pleased to once again collaborate with the extraordinary Silk Road Rising."

- Director, Patrizia Acerra

The creative team for Twice, Thrice, Frice includes Fouad Teymour (Playwright), Patrizia Acerra (Director), Corey Pond (Associate Producer), Andy Lynn (Production Manager), S.G. Heller* (Stage Manager), José Manuel Diaz Soto (Scenic Designer), Noël Huntzinger (Costume Designer), Lindsey Lyddan (Lighting Designer), Andrew Hopson (Sound Design and Original Music), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Properties Designer), Jon Beal (Fight Choreographer), Andrew Glasenhardt (Technical Director), Marina Bergenstock (Dramaturg), Benjamin Carne (Master Electrician), Jordan Affeldt (Assistant Stage Manager), Allyson Leisure (Assistant Costume Designer) and Spencer Fritz (Dresser/Stage Hand).

The cast includes Catherine Dildilian as Amira, Marielle Issa as Samara, Annalise Raziq as Khadija. Understudies include Tina El Gamal, Alyssa Fantel, and Talia Langman.

* Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Twice, Thrice, Frice will run from October 1st to November 10th, 2019.

Preview Performances: $28 for adults, $15.50 for students

Regular Performances: $38 for adults, $28 for students

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at www.SilkRoadRising.org or by calling the Silk Road Rising Box Office at 312.857.1234 x201.





