Sierra Kenyon Brings THE DEEP END To The Den Theatre This October

Sierra Kenyon, named one of 2024’s Queer Comedians to Watch, will debut her sophomore solo special The Deep End at The Den Theatre on October 2 and October 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Written and performed by Kenyon, directed by Sabrina Odigie, and produced by Rogue Schmidt, the show blends stand-up comedy and storytelling in a heartfelt, offbeat exploration of queerness, mental health, autism, and self-acceptance.

“The Deep End” was born out of a turbulent summer for Kenyon, who turned heartbreak and upheaval into an invitation for audiences to laugh, reflect, and feel less alone. “It felt like life itself caught me in a dark alley and took my wallet,” Kenyon said. “But it also felt like a great time to challenge myself. I felt intense loss, but for the first time I didn’t feel unstable.”

Featuring sharp satire and vulnerable stories, the hour-long special offers what Kenyon calls a “life raft” to weirdos, misfits, and anyone who ever felt misunderstood. “If parents loved you, English teachers protected you, and your peers didn’t ‘understand’ you, you’ll feel right at home in The Deep End,” she adds.