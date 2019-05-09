Shakespeare Project Of Chicago Presents Free Performances Of THE ROARING GIRL

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago wraps up its 24th Theatrical Reading Season with free performances of Thomas Dekker and Thomas Middleton's Jacobean city comedy THE ROARING GIRL, running May 10-16, 2019, at eight Chicago-area venues, including two new venues for this season in La Grange and Elmhurst.

THE ROARING GIRL is a fictionalized dramatization of the life of Mary Frith, aka Moll Cutpurse, a notorious criminal who dressed as a man and preferred her freedom to marriage. Moll is a riddle by her very nature, being real and fictional at once, as well as a paradoxically honest cutpurse and a "brave captain, male and female." Middleton and Dekker present a positive image of a woman of "wit and spirit."

Peter Garino, the Shakespeare Project artistic director, directs a cast that includes Judy Blue (Mrs. Tiltyard), Kayla Carter (Mary Fitzallard, Gull), Richard Henzel (Greenwit, Curtilax, Porter), Jack Hickey (Ralph Trapdoor), Razz Jenkins (Gallipot), Peter Eli Johnson (Neatfoot, Jack Dapper), Melanie Keller (Moll), Bill McGough (Sir Alexander Wengrave), Mary Michell (Mrs. Rosamond Openwork), Daniel Millhouse (Sebastian Wengrave), Kim Richard Mowrey (Sir Davy Dapper, Lord Noland, Tailor), Michelle Shupe (Mrs. Prudence Gallipot), David Skidmore (Sir Adam Appleton, Hippocrates Openwork), Randy Steinmeyer (Laxton), Charles Stransky (Tiltyard, Sir Guy Fitzallard) and Nick Vidal (Goshawk, Hanger). Joe Lehman and Hannah Mary Simpson are the understudies.

The production features original music and sound design by George Zahora. Devri Chism is the assistant director and Regina Buccola is the dramaturg.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged, book-in-hand performances featuring members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Admission is free and seating is limited. All performances are preceded by an introduction to the play that commences 15 minutes prior to curtain.

Performance schedule

- Fri., May 10, 7 p.m., Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W. Oakton St., Niles (registration required, 847-663-1234, register)

- Sat., May 11, 10 a.m., Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St., Chicago (registration recommended, register)

- Sat., May 11, 2 p.m., The Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette

- Sun., May 12, 2 p.m., The Highland Park Public Library, 494 Laurel Ave., Highland Park

- Mon., May 13, 6:30 p.m., Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Rd., Lincolnshire (registration required, 847-634-3650, register)

- Tue., May 14, 7:15 p.m., Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect (registration required, 847-253-5675, register)

- Wed., May 15, 7:15 p.m., Plymouth Place Senior Living, 315 N. La Grange Road, La Grange Park (tickets by invitation only)

- Thurs., May 16, 6:30 p.m., Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst (registration required, 630-279-8696, register)

For more information, visit www.shakespeareprojectchicago.org.





