SWEET CHARITY Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled At Blank Theatre Company

Blank Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the first show of their 2025 season, SWEET CHARITY, music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a book by Neil Simon and is based on the original screenplay by Federico Fellini, Tullio Pinelli and Ennio Flaiano. SWEET CHARITY is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

SWEET CHARITY is a lively and heartwarming musical that follows the adventures of Charity Hope Valentine, an optimistic dance-hall hostess with a heart of gold, as she searches for love in New York City. This classic 1966 Broadway hit features iconic Bob Fosse numbers like "Big Spender" and "Rich Man's Frug." A perfect blend of humor, romance, and dazzling choreography, SWEET CHARITY offers an uplifting, spirited look at the resilience of the human heart.

Leading the company as Charity is Teah Kiang Mirabelli in her first role at Blank Theatre Company. Kelcy Taylor will play Nickie, and India Huy will play Helene. The cast also features Dustin Rothbart, Blank Co-Artistic Director (Oscar Lindquist), Eldon Warner Soriano (Vittorio), Damondre Green (Daddy), Patty Roache (Herman), and Ciara Jarvis (Ursula). There is an ensemble of Frug Dancers featuring Andrew John Baker, Daniel Hurst, Dijon Kirkland, Madison Jaffe- Richter, Matthew Millin, and Melody Rowland. Jake Elkins, Eli Gorman, Maya Hillman, and Richaun Stewart will understudy.

SWEET CHARITY will be directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan, associate music direction by Blank Co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos, choreography by Lauryn Schmelzer, and intimacy choreography by Jamie Macpherson. Kyle Aschbrenner will stage manage. Cindy Moon will do costume design, Amy Gillman will do scenic design, and Ellie Humphrys will design lighting.

SWEET CHARITY will be Blank's eleventh full-length production and runs May 9th - June 8th. Opening night is Tuesday, May 13th. SWEET CHARITY will be performed at The Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N Lincoln, Chicago, IL 60614 in Lincoln Park. Tickets range from $15-35. Additional information is available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org

