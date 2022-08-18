Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOUTHERN NIGHTS: MICHAEL INGERSOLL SINGS GLEN CAMPBELL to Play Marriott Theatre in October

Marriott Theatre will also present Artists Lounge Live’s SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN - MARK MCGAHA SINGS STEVIE WONDER.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  
SOUTHERN NIGHTS: MICHAEL INGERSOLL SINGS GLEN CAMPBELL to Play Marriott Theatre in October

Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire has announced a two-night engagement of SOUTHERN NIGHTS: Michael Ingersoll SINGS Glen Campbell, a heartfelt salute to the country-western singer who became a crossover sensation with hits like "Gentle on My Mind," and "Rhinestone Cowboy." This tribute concert will be performed by JERSEY BOYS star Michael Ingersoll and is produced by Ingersoll's company Artists Lounge Live. The concert will be performed twice - first on Monday, October 17 at 7:30, and again on Tuesday, October 18 at 1 pm.

PBS star Michael Ingersoll earned acclaim starring in the original San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago casts of JERSEY BOYS, and in UNDER THE STREETLAMP on PBS. CHICAGO SUN-TIMES declares,


Following SOUTHERN NIGHTS in the theater's concert series, on December 12 and 13, Marriott Theatre will present Artists Lounge Live's SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN - MARK MCGAHA SINGS Stevie Wonder. The talented, joyful, and generous McGaha sheds a personal light upon the miraculous life of one of America's greatest singer/songwriters, with a set that includes Wonder's Christmas songs along with some of his greatest hits. BROADWAY WORLD calls his voice "crystal clear perfection." Songs include "Someday At Christmas," "My Cherie Amour," "That's What Christmas Means To Me," "For Once in My Life," "Ave Maria," and "I Just Called to Say I Love You."

Tickets for all performances are $55.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.





More Hot Stories For You


AstonRep Theatre Company Announces 15th and Final Season Kicking Off in OctoberAstonRep Theatre Company Announces 15th and Final Season Kicking Off in October
August 18, 2022

AstonRep Theatre Company has announced its 15th and final season, kicking off this fall with a revival of Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Buried Child directed by Ensemble Member Derek Bertelsen*. The 2022-23 season continues this winter with AstonRep’s 15th Annual Writer’s Series, featuring free readings of new works by emerging writers, presented virtually via Zoom.
Chicago Dancemakers Forum Gathers Chicagoans For An Improvisers' Dance Jam at Big Marsh ParkChicago Dancemakers Forum Gathers Chicagoans For An Improvisers' Dance Jam at Big Marsh Park
August 18, 2022

​​​​​​​Chicago Dancemakers Forum partners with M.A.D.D. Rhythms, [Un]common Grounds, and We Are Collective for a day of improvisational dance practices in Tap, Contemporary dance, and Freestyle/Hip Hop.
The Art Institute Of Chicago Presents 'David Hockney: The Arrival Of Spring, Normandy, 2020'The Art Institute Of Chicago Presents 'David Hockney: The Arrival Of Spring, Normandy, 2020'
August 18, 2022

The Art Institute of Chicago has announced David Hockney: The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020 , an exhibition of new work by one of England's most versatile and inventive artists of the postwar era. In this latest project, Hockney rendered the richness of the season from the bucolic surroundings of rural Normandy on his iPad.
KITTIES IN SPACE Extended At Otherworld Theatre CompanyKITTIES IN SPACE Extended At Otherworld Theatre Company
August 17, 2022

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy theatrical production company in North America, has announced the extension of Chicago Reader Recommended KITTIES IN SPACE: THE SAGA, which will now close September 11, 2022.
The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Randy Feltface in SeptemberThe Den Theatre to Present Comedian Randy Feltface in September
August 17, 2022

The Den Theatre will present comedian Randy Feltface for three stand-up performances on September 15 – 17, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage.