SOUTHERN NIGHTS: MICHAEL INGERSOLL SINGS GLEN CAMPBELL to Play Marriott Theatre in October

Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire has announced a two-night engagement of SOUTHERN NIGHTS: Michael Ingersoll SINGS Glen Campbell, a heartfelt salute to the country-western singer who became a crossover sensation with hits like "Gentle on My Mind," and "Rhinestone Cowboy." This tribute concert will be performed by JERSEY BOYS star Michael Ingersoll and is produced by Ingersoll's company Artists Lounge Live. The concert will be performed twice - first on Monday, October 17 at 7:30, and again on Tuesday, October 18 at 1 pm.

PBS star Michael Ingersoll earned acclaim starring in the original San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago casts of JERSEY BOYS, and in UNDER THE STREETLAMP on PBS. CHICAGO SUN-TIMES declares,



Following SOUTHERN NIGHTS in the theater's concert series, on December 12 and 13, Marriott Theatre will present Artists Lounge Live's SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN - MARK MCGAHA SINGS Stevie Wonder. The talented, joyful, and generous McGaha sheds a personal light upon the miraculous life of one of America's greatest singer/songwriters, with a set that includes Wonder's Christmas songs along with some of his greatest hits. BROADWAY WORLD calls his voice "crystal clear perfection." Songs include "Someday At Christmas," "My Cherie Amour," "That's What Christmas Means To Me," "For Once in My Life," "Ave Maria," and "I Just Called to Say I Love You."



Tickets for all performances are $55.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.