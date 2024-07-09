SAVOR AFTER HOURS Now Playing at the Broadway Playhouse for Six Week Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway In Chicago is presenting SAVOR After Hours, starring Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Artem Chigvintsev, who together boast seven “Dancing with the Stars trophies,” is now playing in Chicago for a limited six-week engagement beginning today, July 9. After electrifying audiences last summer in Napa, California, this one-of-a-kind theatrical experience crafted for Chicago audiences entertains and tells a thrilling story through dance, passion and a zest for all of life’s moments. SAVOR After Hours will run through August 18 at Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place .

Step into the world of SAVOR After Hours, an intimate experience of the senses filled with dance, passion, and the art of savoring every single moment. Hailed by Broadway World as “Sensory Perfection”, SAVOR After Hours is the perfect blend of flawless choreography and high-energy entertainment that will leave you awestruck. This show promises an evening of unparalleled theatrical experience. With a talented supporting cast of six, prepare to be swept away.

Star and Co-producer, Val Chmerkovskiy has been instrumental in the show’s success as one of the key creative team members. “It has been incredibly rewarding helping to shape this show and seeing the joy it brings to audiences," says Chmerkovskiy, who recently won Season 32 of "DWTS" (with dance partner Xochitl Gomez). “Chicago is one of my favorite cities and the perfect backdrop for the next chapter of SAVORAfter Hours.”

Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy first appeared on "DWTS" when he guest-taught for his brother Maks on season 2 in 2006. He's been a pro on the series since 2011 and has won the Mirrorball twice so far. He won in 2015 while partnered with Rumer Willis, and in 2016 with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez. For season 32, he's partnered with Marvel star Xochitl Gomez.

Chmerkovskiy married fellow "DWTS" pro dancer Jenna Johnson in April 2019. They welcomed a son named Rome in January 2023. He co-owns Dance With Me dance studios across the US with his brother, Maks and other dancers.

A major highlight for Chicago audiences will be when Maks joins his brother Val Chmerkovskiy, the reigning champion of “DWTS”, on stage for all performances August 6-18. “I’m so excited to join the Chicago SAVORshow in August. This show is a labor of love for my brother Val and I. We put our heart and soul into the creation and dancing in the show and look forward to Chicago audiences seeing this amazing production.” The brothers' deep bond and dynamic chemistry promise to deliver an unforgettable experience, bringing a family element to this run that adds an extra layer of excitement and exclusivity to their performances, making it a must-see event for dance enthusiasts and fans of the Chmerkovskiy brothers alike.

Maksim "Maks" Chmerkovskiy was the first Chmerkovskiy brother to join "DWTS" on season two in 2006. He's appeared on 17 total seasons of the show since then, last partnering with Vanessa Lachey in 2017.

Chmerkovskiy took home the Mirrorball once during his tenure, with his season 18 partner, Olympic champion figure skater Meryl Davis, in 2014.

In addition to marrying fellow pro Murgatroyd in 2017, Chmerkovskiy co-owns Dance With Me, a line of dance studios across the US, with his brother Valentin Chmerkovskiy and other famous champion ballroom dancers.

Jenna Johnson's career as a " DWTS " pro began in 2016, but before that she appeared on season 10 of "SYTYCD."

Johnson won season 26 of "DWTS" with her partner, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, in 2018. And three years later, she made "DWTS" history with Jojo Siwa as the first same-sex pairing to appear on the show when they competed on season 30 together. Johnson and Siwa came in second place.

Artem Chigvintsev won his first and only "DWTS" Mirrorball trophy in 2020 on season 29 with former "Bachelorette" star Katilyn Bristowe. He's also won the UK version of the show, "Strictly Come Dancing," according to his Instagram bio. Chigvintsev started as a pro dancer in season 19, which aired in 2014, and has appeared on 12 seasons of "DWTS" in total. He's currently competing on season 32 with "Bachelorette" star Charity Lawson.

Chigvintsev was one of several pros who has fallen in love with their celebrity partners. Chigvintsev married WWE star Nikki Bella in 2022, after competing together on the show in season 25, five years earlier. The two also share a son named Matteo, born in 2020.

He previously dated "DWTS" judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who he met on set of "SYTYCD," from 2006 to 2009.

Daniella Karagach is an EMMY nominated choreographer and “DWTS” winner. Pasha Pashkov is a “DWTS” finalist. Celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary this July, they have danced together for the past 15 years, accomplishing the following accolades: United States National Professional Latin Show Dance Champions, multiple times US National 10-Dance Champions, World Masters Professional Latin Champions, and winners of multiple prestigious International Dance Championships.

Mark “Swany” Swanhart is the creation of Director, Writer and Producer Mark “Swany” Swanhart, who started his extensive professional history in the Chicago area. Reflecting on his illustrious career, Swany emphasizes, "Chicago was my breeding ground for everything I am doing in my career today. I can't be prouder to bring a show back to the city that made this show possible."

Swany began his dance journey as a member of the James Kelly Choreography Project while simultaneously honing his skills at the prestigious Ruth Page Center for the Arts. His weekends were dedicated to performing industrials for James P Productions and Dance Werks, while also teaching dance across the Chicago area.

In a pivotal career move, Swany auditioned for Deeply Rooted Dance Chicago, a company primarily composed of Black dancers, and was honored to be selected as the sole white male member. This opportunity was followed by an engagement with River North Dance Company under the direction of Sherry Zunker and Frank Chaves. His journey then led him to join Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, where he toured internationally and began to delve deeply into choreography, setting pieces for various festivals throughout the city.

Inspired by his extensive training in Chicago and particularly under the mentorship of Sherry Zunker, Swany auditioned for the Broadway National Tour of "Fosse" and successfully secured a role, touring with the production for a year and a half.

Following this, he choreographed Baz Luhrmann's "La Bohème" on Broadway, utilizing Chicago dancers to create a compelling reel for Luhrmann, which he filmed at Hubbard Street.

During his time with "La Bohème," Swany returned to Chicago to set a piece for the Giordano Dance Company, a work that may still be part of their repertoire. His choreography for Celine Dion's tour and Cirque du Soleil is “100 percent Chicago-influenced,” says Swanhart. With an extensive entertainment career as an accomplished choreographer, writer, director and producer for stage, film and television, Swanhart’s endeavors also include the “DWTS Live” Tour.

TICKET INFORMATION

Groups of 10+ are now on sale by calling (312) 977-1710 or by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Ticket prices range from $50 - $114 with a select number of premium seats and special experiences including meet and greet opportunities. For more details, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

STAR PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

July 9-21: Val, Jenna, Artem. July 23-Aug 4: Pasha, Daniella, Artem. Aug 6-18: Val, Jenna, Maks

For the complete performance schedule visit www.broadwayinchicago.com.

Comments