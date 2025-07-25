Ruth Page Center for the Arts Will Host an Open House

The event runs Sunday, August 3 from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Ruth Page Center for the Arts will host its free semi-annual Open House commemorating the start of the 2025 - 2026 school year, Sunday, August 3 from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., 1016 N. Dearborn St. Led by Ruth Page School of Dance faculty, this event offers free classes for those who wish to experience the rich variety of dance programming at the School. Individuals who wish to attend may register online at MindBodyOnline.com, though pre-registration is not required. More Information is available at RuthPage.org.
In addition to the free classes, Young Dancer Placement Assessments are available to those who wish to take classes during the 2025-26 school year and are new to Ruth Page School of Dance. New and returning students who attend the Open House will receive $25 off the school year registration fee. Participants may register for the 2025 school year at the Open House.
Classes and studio location at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts are:
10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Pre-Dance I & II (Ages 3–6) – Elayne Podolske
10:00 – 10:45 a.m.
BeMoved – Mari Jo Irbe Barker
10:00 – 11:15 a.m.
Intermediate/Advanced Ballet (Ages 14+) – Emmanuel Ramirez
10:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Adult Intermediate Ballet – Anna Spelman
10:15 – 11:00 a.m.
Basic/Beginner Jazz (Ages 6–9) – Katie M. Campana
10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Pre-Dance III & IV (Ages 5–7) – Elayne Podolske
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Adult Broadway Tap – Tracy Vonder Haar
Intermediate Jazz (Ages 12+) – Instructor TBA
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Beginner Ballet (Ages 7–11) – John Atterberry
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Adult Intermediate Jazz – Ariane Dolan
12:15 – 1:15 p.m.
Teen Beginner Ballet (Ages 12+) – Tracy Vonder Haar
12:30 – 1:15 p.m.
Beginner Modern (Ages 9–12) – Katie M. Campana
12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Intermediate/Advanced Modern (Ages 13+) – Victor Alexander
1:00 – 1:45 p.m.
Adult Hip Hop – Melissa Metro
1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Adult Afro-Cuban – Olivia Gonzalez
Adult Beginner Ballet – Vannessa Lake
Adult Jazz Foundations – Tracy Vonder Haar
1:45 – 2:30 p.m.
Beginner/Intermediate Tap (Ages 7+) – Jumaane Taylor
Youth Hip Hop (Ages 7+) – Melissa Metro
Participants should come prepared to move with dancewear or comfortable fitted clothes. Tap shoes are highly recommended for Adult Broadway Tap with Tracy.
Videos