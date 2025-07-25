Ruth Page Center for the Arts Will Host an Open House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ruth Page Center for the Arts will host its free semi-annual Open House commemorating the start of the 2025 - 2026 school year, Sunday, August 3 from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., 1016 N. Dearborn St. Led by Ruth Page School of Dance faculty, this event offers free classes for those who wish to experience the rich variety of dance programming at the School. Individuals who wish to attend may register online at MindBodyOnline.com, though pre-registration is not required. More Information is available at RuthPage.org.

In addition to the free classes, Young Dancer Placement Assessments are available to those who wish to take classes during the 2025-26 school year and are new to Ruth Page School of Dance. New and returning students who attend the Open House will receive $25 off the school year registration fee. Participants may register for the 2025 school year at the Open House.

Classes and studio location at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts are:

10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Pre-Dance I & II (Ages 3–6) – Elayne Podolske

10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

BeMoved – Mari Jo Irbe Barker

10:00 – 11:15 a.m.

Intermediate/Advanced Ballet (Ages 14+) – Emmanuel Ramirez

10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Adult Intermediate Ballet – Anna Spelman

10:15 – 11:00 a.m.

Basic/Beginner Jazz (Ages 6–9) – Katie M. Campana

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Pre-Dance III & IV (Ages 5–7) – Elayne Podolske

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Adult Broadway Tap – Tracy Vonder Haar

Intermediate Jazz (Ages 12+) – Instructor TBA

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Beginner Ballet (Ages 7–11) – John Atterberry

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Adult Intermediate Jazz – Ariane Dolan

12:15 – 1:15 p.m.

Teen Beginner Ballet (Ages 12+) – Tracy Vonder Haar

12:30 – 1:15 p.m.

Beginner Modern (Ages 9–12) – Katie M. Campana

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Intermediate/Advanced Modern (Ages 13+) – Victor Alexander

1:00 – 1:45 p.m.

Adult Hip Hop – Melissa Metro

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Adult Afro-Cuban – Olivia Gonzalez

Adult Beginner Ballet – Vannessa Lake

Adult Jazz Foundations – Tracy Vonder Haar

1:45 – 2:30 p.m.

Beginner/Intermediate Tap (Ages 7+) – Jumaane Taylor

Youth Hip Hop (Ages 7+) – Melissa Metro

Participants should come prepared to move with dancewear or comfortable fitted clothes. Tap shoes are highly recommended for Adult Broadway Tap with Tracy.