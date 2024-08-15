Robert Sean Leonard Joins Helen Hunt And Ian Barford in BETRAYAL at Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage and screen star Robert Sean Leonard will join Susan V. Booth's upcoming production of Betrayal by Nobel Prize-winner Harold Pinter—slated to appear as Jerry alongside the previously announced cast members Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Helen Hunt (as Emma) and Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Ian Barford (as Robert)—for the Goodman's major revival of Harold Pinter's classic work this winter.

Leonard, a Tony Award winner (for The Invention of Love) whose most recent notable theater credits include At Home at the Zoo (Signature Theatre), Richard II (Old Globe Theatre) and Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, made his film debut in Dead Poet's Society at age 19. He earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for his portrayal of ‘Dr. James Wilson' on the iconic Fox medical drama House alongside Hugh Laurie.

Susan V. Booth's revival of Betrayal by Harold Pinter appears February 8 – March 16, 2025 in Goodman Theatre's 856-seat Albert Theatre. Tickets are now available through Goodman Membership ; call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Connect. Single tickets go on sale November 22.

“Robert Sean Leonard is one of the consummate stage actors of our generation, and the opportunity to complete the Betrayal triangle – populated by Helen and Ian already – with an actor of Robert's caliber just delights me,” said Susan V. Booth, whose major revival of Pinter's masterwork follows her acclaimed directorial debut as Goodman Theatre Artistic Director this past season with Margaret Atwood's The Penelopiad.

Emma, Robert and Jerry have history. As Emma's marriage to Robert comes to an end, she reconnects with Jerry, her former lover—and her husband's best friend. The action unspools backward in time, uncovering hidden truths and revealing how little we know about those we think we know so much about. Acclaimed stage and screen actor Helen Hunt (Mad About You, As Good As It Gets) makes her Goodman debut.

