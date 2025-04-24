Riot Fest Celebrates 20 Years with 20 Bands Playing Full Album Sets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riot Fest 2025 is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an impressive lineup of 20 bands performing full-album sets, the most ever in a single year. The festival, taking place from September 19â€“21 at Douglass Park in Chicago, continues its tradition of presenting beloved bands playing a full set of one of their iconic albums, but this year is really special. These performances offer fans a rare opportunity to experience these classic albums live in their entirety.â€‹

Full List

WEEZER â€“ THE BLUE ALBUM

SEX PISTOLS â€“ NEVER MIND THE BOLLOCKSâ€¦

ALKALINE TRIO â€“ MAYBE Iâ€™LL CATCH FIRE

BAD RELIGION â€“ SUFFER

THE POGUES â€“ RUM SODOMY & THE LASH

THE HOLD STEADY â€“ SEPARATION SUNDAY

THE ACADEMY ISâ€¦ - ALMOST HERE

THE FRONT BOTTOMS â€“ BACK ON TOP

KNUCKLE PUCK - COPACETIC

THE BOUNCING SOULS â€“ HOW I SPENT MY SUMMER VACATION

SCREECHING WEASELâ€“ MY BRAIN HURTS

HELMET â€“ BETTY

PEGBOY â€“ STRONG REACTION

THE ATARIS â€“ SO LONG, ASTORIA

AGNOSTIC FRONT â€“ VICTIM IN PAIN

SMOKING POPES â€“ BORN TO QUIT

THE EFFIGIES â€“ FOR EVER GROUNDED

SAMIAM â€“ ASTRAY

AGENT ORANGE - LIVING IN DARKNESS

ZERO BOYS â€“ VICIOUS CIRCLE

Born and raised in Chicago, Riot Fest began as a punk rock festival spread across the cityâ€™s favorite local venues. Over the years, itâ€™s earned a reputation for reuniting bands that fans had lost hope of ever seeing again, including The Replacements, The Original Misfits, Slayer, Jawbreaker and many more. While the festival remains the centerpiece, the music isnâ€™t limited to one weekend a year. For over two decades, Riot Fest has hosted thousands of shows in independent venues throughout the city, supporting Chicagoâ€™s thriving music scene.

Riot Fest returns to Chicagoâ€™s Douglass Park from September 19-21, its home since 2015. A newly announced long-term agreement with the Chicago Park District ensures the festival will remain a Chicago staple for years to come.

Tickets for Riot Fest 2025 are On Sale Now, and special 20th Anniversary merch is available here. Tickets: Riot Fest turns 20 in 2025, unveils an epic round of full-album plays by 20 artists! Sept 19-21 at Chicagoâ€™s Douglass Park, tickets are on sale now here.

